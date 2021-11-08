Pedro Feliciano: The baseball world reacts to his death

Eduardo Pérez, former player and analyst for the ESPN network, was the one who broke the news through his Twitter account.

Just found out that former #Mets reliever Pedro Feliciano passed away last night in his sleep. He was 45years young. He was a really good released but a better person off the field. He will be missed #Leones #Cangrejeros. He was jet skiing yesterday with his family. #sad — Eduardo Perez (@PerezEd) November 8, 2021

Feliciano, who was only 45 years old and apparently died in his sleep, was a left-handed pitcher who stood out especially in the New York Mets between 2006 and 2010, leading the record in appearances during the 2008, 2009 and 2010 seasons among pitchers, with 86, 88 and 92 appearances respectively.

The Puerto Rican also leaves an impressive 344 participation mark between 2007 and 2010, which earned him the nickname “Perpetual Pedro”, especially for his appearance in 36 consecutive games.

Most appearances by a #Mets pitcher in a season:



2010 - Pedro Feliciano 92

2009 - Pedro Feliciano 88

2008 - Pedro Feliciano 86



RIP Perpetual Pedro. pic.twitter.com/XH5LXVhTam — New York Mets (@Mets) November 8, 2021

Although he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995 and spent seven years as a minor league player, it was only until 2002 that he was selected by the Mets, the only major league team he would play for in his career.

Pedro Feliciano será recordado como un miembro querido de la organización de los Mets por su impacto como gran compañero de equipo, así como por su reputación como uno de los relevistas más competitivos, duraderos y confiables durante su tiempo en Queens. pic.twitter.com/uglQ2Il8FA — Mets de Nueva York (@LosMets) November 8, 2021

Feliciano also had a brief stint in the Japanese baseball league in 2005, being part of the Fukuoka Daiei, where after a year he returned to the Brooklyn ninth to take them to the playoffs that year. His lifetime ERA was 3.33 in 484 games.

The Puerto Rico national baseball team also spoke out on social media, lamenting the death of one of its most iconic pitchers.