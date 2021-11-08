Advertisement

Pedro Feliciano: The baseball world reacts to his death

Pedro Feliciano, former New York Mets player

The left-handed pitcher is fondly remembered by the New York Mets. Photo: @baseballhall

The world of professional baseball is in mourning after the early departure of the former Puerto Rican pitcher, who after his departure leaves important records in the history of the Mets.

by Manuel Herrera
 11/08/2021 - 23:16
Eduardo Pérez, former player and analyst for the ESPN network, was the one who broke the news through his Twitter account.

Feliciano, who was only 45 years old and apparently died in his sleep, was a left-handed pitcher who stood out especially in the New York Mets between 2006 and 2010, leading the record in appearances during the 2008, 2009 and 2010 seasons among pitchers, with 86, 88 and 92 appearances respectively.

The Puerto Rican also leaves an impressive 344 participation mark between 2007 and 2010, which earned him the nickname “Perpetual Pedro”, especially for his appearance in 36 consecutive games.

Although he was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1995 and spent seven years as a minor league player, it was only until 2002 that he was selected by the Mets, the only major league team he would play for in his career.

Feliciano also had a brief stint in the Japanese baseball league in 2005, being part of the Fukuoka Daiei, where after a year he returned to the Brooklyn ninth to take them to the playoffs that year. His lifetime ERA was 3.33 in 484 games.

The Puerto Rico national baseball team also spoke out on social media, lamenting the death of one of its most iconic pitchers.

