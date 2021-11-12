Advertisement

Olympic gymnast Sunni Lee suffered racist attack in L.A.

Sunni Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

Sunni Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

Olympic gymnast Sunni Lee suffered racist attack in L.A.

The Olympic gymnast denounced that she suffered attacks while taking an uber while se was out with some friends. 

by Erika Ardila
 11/12/2021 - 17:36
in
Sunni Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images
Sunni Lee won a gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Getty Images

By Erika Ardila
November 12, 2021
Suni Lee, recent Olympic gold medalist in Tokyo 2020, revealed in an interview with the website Popsugar that she recently suffered a racist attack in Los Angeles, where she was pepper-sprayed by a passenger in a speeding car.
 
As the gymnast recounts, she was waiting for a ride after spending a night out with friends, all of whom were of Asian descent. While she was on the street, a car stopped, and the passengers shouted insults at her such as "go back where you came from."
 
While being insulted, the young Asian-American woman was pepper-sprayed by one of the occupants of the car who sped away.
 
"I got really angry, but I couldn't do anything or control it because they drove away," Lee told the website.
 
Lee said the attack left her stunned and angry. "I didn't do anything to them, and having the reputation, it's really hard because I didn't want to do anything that could get me in trouble," the gymnast said. "I just let it happen."
 
Sunni Lee is the first American of Hmong ethnicity to go to an Olympic Games, in addition to winning a gold medal in the women's all-around competition at Tokyo 2020.
More racist attacks
Attacks on people of Asian descent have recently increased in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
According to data from the group Stop AAPI Hate more than 9,000 attacks were reported from March 19, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
 
In September, a man suspected of shouting threats, spitting and uttering anti-Asian slurs at 28-year-old U.S. Olympic karateka Sakura Kokumai in an Orange park was charged with a hate crime.
 
In Los Angeles County, hate crimes against Asians increased 76% in 2020, according to a report released in October by the county's Human Relations Commission.
 
More than three-quarters of the 44 anti-Asian hate crimes reported in Los Angeles County last year involved physical violence, according to the report.
 
Earlier this year, President Joe Biden signed into law the Covid-19 Hate Crimes Act, which expedites reviews of anti-Asian hate crimes.
