O.J. Simpson fulfills his sentence and becomes a free man

In June 1994, millions of people in the United States stopped to watch a live broadcast of a police chase involving one of the sports superstars of the time. The one fleeing the patrols down a Los Angeles avenue aboard a white Ford Bronco was O.J. Simpson, who would later be formally charged with murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and Ronald Goldman.

Already in court, in one of the most mediatic trials in the history of the United States, and covered by thousands of journalists from around the world, Simpson, who always claimed to be innocent, was acquitted on the murder charges, a decision that almost 30 years later continues to arouse controversy.

The murder of Brown and Goldman, took place inside her residence, and while the two children of the marriage with Simpson slept in their rooms.

Crimes in Las Vegas

Although Simpson, who had also stood out in Hollywood, managed to escape prison by not being found guilty of the double homicide, in 2008 he was deprived of his liberty in Las Vegas accused of having carried out an armed robbery, a charge to which was added a kidnapping one.

In 2007, the ex-footballer, in the company of five other men, raided a casino hotel in the capital of Nevada, aggravated by having forcibly detained two dealers of sports collectibles, men who according to Simpson would have in their power some items that belonged to him.

"Good behavior"

O.J.'s attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, who did not reveal any details about Simpson's future, told reporters that his client is a "completely free" man now.

Although Simpson's parole was not expected to come before February 2022, the Nevada Parole Board advanced the decision on the grounds of good behavior.

The former star, who only served nine years in prison, has been living in a Las Vegas gated community since 2017, the year she was granted the probation that expired today.