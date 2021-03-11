The NBA premiers the 15th edition of "Latin Nights" to kick off the second half of its regular season

The "Noches Éne-Bé-A 2021" is an annual celebration the NBA has held for the past 15 years to commemorate both NBA fans and players in Latin America and the Hispanic communities in the United States.

The event is planned to take place at the start of the second half of the league's schedule and will feature jerseys and some warm-up products honoring Latino fans.

All 30 NBA teams will wear specially designed Fanatics-branded 'Noches Éne-Bé-A' warm-up shirts during the first two weeks of the second half of the regular season.

From March 11-23, teams will host activities and events to showcase the contribution of Latinos in basketball to celebrate the culture and heritage of their players and fans of Latin American origin, and will use some team sites to host lectures and conferences of interest to the Latino and Hispanic community.

The content of all activities will be, as every year, original and will be shared in English and Spanish through the social media of the league's teams.

The events will be de-centralized and in different cities, including celebrations on the nights of March 13, 15, 17, 19 and 21 where the Denver Nuggets will celebrate their Hispanic fans with "Noches Éne-Bé-A at the Pepsi Center."

The New York Knicks will celebrate Latino culture throughout the month, and will have a major event at Madison Square Garden on March 23, where the Knicks will engage fans in the arena through unique digital content.

The Portland Trail Blazers have four events lined for Latino nights this year — the "Viva Rip City Celebration of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage" featuring a variety of programs at the arena on March 23 that will be broadcast on social media; an online auction and retail sales in conjunction with "Latino Network" to resume funds; a special cover story, trivia, "Ask the Blazers" video and more content for the "Digital Rip City Magazine Takeover"; and "Latinx and Hispanic Health Week," where medical professionals and leaders will discuss health issues, disparities and solutions to support the Hispanic community and promote physical well-being.

The schedule of activities and games to be played in connection with the 'Ene-Bé-A Nights' can be found in detail on the NBA's social media platforms.