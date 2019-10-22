National Hockey League announces launch of Spanish website

The National Hockey League (NHL) has launched a Spanish language website, it announced today.

The new site marks another step in the league's efforts to reach new audiences and engage fans worldwide. Spanish is now the ninth language that is available for worldwide hockey fans who will be provided with original, authentic NHL content.

"Stories will not simply be translated from English to Spanish but will be covered by experienced reporters and told in their own voices based on their unique perspectives," Steve McArdle, NHL Executive Vice President of Digital Media & Strategic Planning, said in a press release.

Experienced native Spanish-speaking hockey reporters will provide fans with a unique perspective when it comes to coverage, profiles, and behind-the-scenes reporting.

The NHL currently employs a handful of players Latinx and Hispanic descent - a list that includes Max Pacioretty, left winger and captain for the Vegas Golden Knights; Alec Martinez, defenseman for the Los Angeles Kings; and Auston Matthews, centre for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

This past month, the NHL celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month for the first time in league history, and the launch of the new Spanish site follows up that initiative.

"We're thrilled to be able to put a spotlight on members of our hockey family with Hispanic and Latinx heritage, from grassroots youth hockey players to today's stars, from behind the bench to front office management - for the Spanish-speaking community in their native language," Kim Davis, NHL Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs, said in a press release.

In addition to providing content for Spanish-speaking fans, the site will also feature content for new fans of the game. Features will include hockey terminology and definitions; NHL history; profiles of past NHL players; current and past teams and coaches; as well as biggest storylines of the current season.

The other native language websites of the NHL are English, French, Russian, German, Swedish, Czech, Finnish, and Slovakian.

To access the new Spanish site, click here.