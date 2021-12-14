Multi-Million dollar compensation for victims of Larry Nassar

Advertisement

gymnasts of the US Olympic team, victims of Larry Nassar

Members of the U.S. Olympic gymnastics team were the primary victims of the doctor. Photo: @BleacherReport.

After a long legal battle against a former doctor on the United States gymnastics team, the amount of money his victims will receive is now public.

by Manuel Herrera
 12/14/2021 - 23:03
in
By Manuel Herrera
December 14, 2021

After the former doctor of the United States national gymnastics team, Larry Nassar, was sentenced in 2018 to more than 300 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of women, including several minors, all attention shifted to the sum of money victims would receive.

The legal battle, which came to an end after half a decade, resulted in a figure of $380 million to be received by the multiple victims of the doctor — one of the highest figures in a case of sexual abuse. It also demands that some of Nassar's "survivors" be named to the boards of USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Hundreds of victims

More than 330 women and girls from the U.S. Gymnastics Federation and Michigan State University, including Time Magazine's recently named Athlete of the Year, Simone Biles, bravely testified about how Nassar abused them, leading to a court triumph, not only for the former doctor's victims, but for all women who have been abused in the context of professional sports.

Rachael Denhollander, the first to make public accusations against Nassar in 2016, stressed that the problem was not limited to the former doctor and highlighted that justice was needed to reach fundamental changes. Everything will depend on what is done going forward.

FBI and USA Gymnastics in the hot seat

Despite Nassar's prison sentence and the hundred-million dollar payout for the victims, it is important to note that amid the investigation, a large number of errors, delays and even cover-ups by FBI agents, were found, which allowed the former doctor to continue his abuse for several months after the first complaint.

Through a statement, the gymnastics federation said it is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that survivors have suffered as a result of its actions and inaction.

Bankruptcy

After the announcement of the agreement, a federal bankruptcy court also accepted a bankruptcy declaration from USA Gymnastics on account of the multiple lawsuits against Nassar. In addition to compensation from Michigan State University worth $500 million in 2018, a total of $880 million have been agreed on account of Nassar's abuses.

Click here for the full bankruptcy announcement

TAGS
Larry Nassar
Simone Biles
sex abuse

