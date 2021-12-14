Multi-Million dollar compensation for victims of Larry Nassar

After the former doctor of the United States national gymnastics team, Larry Nassar, was sentenced in 2018 to more than 300 years in prison for sexually abusing hundreds of women, including several minors, all attention shifted to the sum of money victims would receive.

The legal battle, which came to an end after half a decade, resulted in a figure of $380 million to be received by the multiple victims of the doctor — one of the highest figures in a case of sexual abuse. It also demands that some of Nassar's "survivors" be named to the boards of USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Survivors in the Larry Nassar abuse case have reached a full, $380 million settlement with USA Gymnastics and the USOPC.



As part of the settlement, a survivor will be appointed to the board of USA Gymnastics. pic.twitter.com/AfeeP5H6EP — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 13, 2021

Hundreds of victims

More than 330 women and girls from the U.S. Gymnastics Federation and Michigan State University, including Time Magazine's recently named Athlete of the Year, Simone Biles, bravely testified about how Nassar abused them, leading to a court triumph, not only for the former doctor's victims, but for all women who have been abused in the context of professional sports.

Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) on @Simone_Biles: “Her influence extends far beyond the realm of sports and shows us that another world—a better world—is possible when we speak our truths with integrity and authenticity” #TIMEPOY https://t.co/LYLp1DpDW4 pic.twitter.com/oZBnGevr3B — TIME (@TIME) December 15, 2021

Rachael Denhollander, the first to make public accusations against Nassar in 2016, stressed that the problem was not limited to the former doctor and highlighted that justice was needed to reach fundamental changes. Everything will depend on what is done going forward.

Important note about this settlement: while the majority of survivors are survivors of Nassar's abuse, our settlement includes survivors abused by coaches and other officials in the sport. This is not just a Nassar problem... https://t.co/S0gg0cwuO3 — Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) December 13, 2021

FBI and USA Gymnastics in the hot seat

Despite Nassar's prison sentence and the hundred-million dollar payout for the victims, it is important to note that amid the investigation, a large number of errors, delays and even cover-ups by FBI agents, were found, which allowed the former doctor to continue his abuse for several months after the first complaint.

Through a statement, the gymnastics federation said it is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that survivors have suffered as a result of its actions and inaction.

Statement from USAG President and CEO Li Li Leung. pic.twitter.com/K2CEHJjQ3s — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) December 13, 2021

Bankruptcy

After the announcement of the agreement, a federal bankruptcy court also accepted a bankruptcy declaration from USA Gymnastics on account of the multiple lawsuits against Nassar. In addition to compensation from Michigan State University worth $500 million in 2018, a total of $880 million have been agreed on account of Nassar's abuses.

