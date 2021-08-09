Messi moves ever closer to Paris

Lionel Messi has said goodbye to Barcelona and there are rumors already swirling about the player's fate. Paris? Manchester? The French capital seems to have all the funds needed to win the best footballer in the world.

Expectation in Paris

As Messi said goodbye to Barça, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) had already formalized an offer in writing to sign the legend. The talks started in recent months, but Messi had stopped them thinking a renewal with Barcelona was on the horizon

For the star to stay in the team, the new president of Barça, Joan Laporta, had to accept that an investment fund, CVC, would keep 10% of La Liga's emission rights for 50 years. However, the big piece of cake was too succulent to "give it away" in exchange for staying a few more years with Messi. Above all, because the player is already 34 years old, and he seemingly does not have many years left before retirement.

Gossip says that the president of Barcelona was convinced by Real Madrid's Florentino Pérez to try to resign the best player in the world so as not to lose his rights to La Liga. Now, Paris is gaining momentum as the player's next destination.

Barça members resist

However, a group of Barcelona members is trying to rewind and restore hope to Messi's now-former team.

They have filed a complaint with the European Union to prevent Messi from signing a contract with PSG. The European leagues have an economic limit they can spend each year based on their budgets called Financial Fair Play. Data from the Parisian team are worse than those of Barcelona.

In the 2019/2020 season, PSG spent 99% of its income on salaries, while Barça stayed at 54%. This is what a lawyer asserted on behalf of the Barcelona partners that filed the lawsuit with the Paris Court of Appeals. If it progresses, France could suspend the contract if it is signed.

Messi's farewell

On Sunday, Aug. 8, Messi said goodbye to Barcelona in an emotional press conference. The start was delayed because the Argentine could not contain his tears and was hardly able to intone his speech.

After explaining that resigning had been impossible and that he had even offered to lower his salary by 50%, his family, the press and the players burst into applause.

The Barça captain has won 35 titles in the 17 seasons he has played with the team. He leaves with humility and gratitude, and assured that the farewell is temporary.

"In a few years we will return to Barcelona because it is our home," he said at the end.

The city no doubt awaits his return.