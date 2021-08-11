Advertisement

Messi is already Parisian

After his arrival in Paris 24 hours ago, Messi has already signed a contract with PSG, and greeted the thousands of fans waiting for him.

by Esperanza Escribano
 08/11/2021 - 05:45
in
By Esperanza Escribano
August 11, 2021

Messi is already a Paris Saint Germain (PSG) player.

Three days after issuing a tearful goodbye to Barcelona, ​​the footballer appeared at a press conference for his new club. After his arrival in Paris 24 hours ago, Messi passed the medical examination, signed his new contract andgreeted the thousands of fans waiting for him.

Now, the Argentine star shares a team with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé with hopes to lift the next Champions League title, the most important club competition in the world. In a massive press conference, he said: “I am very happy. My departure from Barcelona was tough, but now my happiness is enormous. I'm here with great enthusiasm."

"I want to start training soon, I can't stand the urge to meet my teammates and my coach anymore," said Messi. 

Despite Messi being 34 years old and playing for Barcelona for 21 years, this is his first team change. The Parisian fans have responded to the situation with a warm welcome.

The Argentine left Barcelona on Aug. 10 at noon with his whole family. 

"I will always be grateful for the love, Barcelona is my home. There were many things lived, good and bad," said Messi.

His contract in Paris is for two years with the possibility of extension to a third. Messi has admitted that the presence of his friends Neymar and Di María in the team has been one of the reasons for signing for the Parisian team.

Regarding the possibility of facing his already old team, the footballer has been affectionate. 

"If I have to measure up to Barça, on the one hand, it will be nice to go back to the Camp Nou, but on the other hand, it will be strange to go home with another shirt," said Messi. 

Barça fans will be looking forward to seeing him.

