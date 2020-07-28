Mazatlán FC, Mexico’s first soccer team sponsored by a music band

On July 23, La Banda el Recodo was in charge of presenting Mazatlán FC’s new jersey in what is going to be its debut season in Mexico's first division.

To everyone's surprise, the regional music group not only presented the new jersey, but also announced they will be one of the team’s several sponsors for next season.

Out of the famous businesses and the transnational companies that usually appear on soccer jerseys, Mazatlán FC will become the first team in Mexican soccer’s history to be sponsored by a music band.

The team described the innovation and the design of the new jersey as “the most original one” in Mexico’s soccer first division.

The concert by La Banda el Recodo was also used to inaugurate the Kraken Stadium, where Mazatlán's new soccer team will hold all its local games in their debut tournament.

On July 27, in a game that was held behind closed doors and without fans, Mazatlán FC made its official debut in Mexico's Liga MX.

However, the showing was contrary to what everybody expected from a team that has given the press too much to talk about.

In its debut game, the team lost against Puebla FC 4-1. The only high note from Mazatlán FC’s performance was that the team scored its first professional goal.

However, the team’s arrival to the first division has been curious and unprecedented since the very beginning.

First of all, the team didn’t earn its spot on Mexico’s first division by promotion like every other team.

Instead of winning its place based on soccer merits, the team from Sinaloa took its place in the first division by buying the spot that used to belong to Morelia FC and changing its name and location to the Pacific Coast.

It was something strange within the sports atmosphere where usually competitiveness is highly rewarded, but also something that has happened before in Mexico’s Liga MX on several occasions.

The second move to make waves was Mazatlán FC’s social media account management.

After buying Morelia FC’s first division spot, the new Pacific Coast team thought it would be easy to also take Morelia's Twitter account and stole their fanbase.

To do this, the new team used the hashtag #arrebatando (which literally translates as snatching), something highly criticized by other teams’ fans that didn't like the adventurous media campaign.

Hopefully, in the near future, Mazatlán FC's performances on the field will be as striking as they have been outside the pitch so the new team can remain for a long time playing in Mexico’s first division.