Leylah Fernández makes history and is in the finals of the US Open

In a two and a half hour match, the Canadian showed all the bravery and mental strength against the top two player, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

With a score of 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, Fernández beat Sabalenka in an exciting game in which she was able to overcome the last set from a 4-2 and take advantage of unforced errors and two double faults in a row by her opponent.

Since the beginning of the tournament, Leylah Fernandez won the favor of the crowd with her simplicity and charisma. And they didn't stop cheering for her and celebrating each of her points.

During the interview at the end of the game, Leylah acknowledged that she has no idea how she won the match and thanked the New York crowd for the support they gave her during the game.

making the US Open final << making the US Open final with @SteveNash in your box pic.twitter.com/LpN1Zc5CXe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

From the audience, her mother and sister supported her throughout the game. Her father and coach, Jorge Fernandez, has not been with her in New York but she has followed step by step the instructions he gives her before each game.

With Fernandez, just 19 years old, it is Emma Raducanu, the 18-year-old British who has also been another surprise in this open. With Raducanu's victory after the Greek María Sákkari in the second semi-final, the final will be between two tennis players under 20 years.