Kenti Robles, the first Mexican woman at Real Madrid

After the team made the news official on Monday, following her arrival at the Madrid club, Kenti Robles will go down in history as the first Mexican woman to play for Real Madrid.

"It is a pride and a privilege to be part of the history of Real Madrid," the player wrote on her social media accounts.

The 2020-2021 season will be the debut tournament for Real Madrid Women’s Team in the Primera Iberdrola, as the team previously competed under the name of CD Tacón.

But Kenti Robles' history in Europe goes far beyond her recent arrival at Real Madrid Women’s Team.

Apart from being the first Mexican woman to play for Real Madrid, Kenti was also part of the other two most important teams in Spain, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Robles' career has been full of success.

One example is her extensive defensive record.

She has been champion ten different times, winning six cups and four leagues during her time in Spain.

The arrival of a player as talented as Robles at Real Madrid opens the doors to many Mexican women athletes who dream of following her in a sport that, for many years, was considered exclusively for men.

Since the creation of the Women's Liga MX in 2016, football in Mexico has become more important and popular among women.

Despite women's soccer still not being very widespread nationally and a lack of investment compared to men's soccer, Mexico has become a hotbed of talented women players abroad.

Among the other Mexican women soccer players who stand out in Europe are:

Charlyn Corral (Atlético de Madrid, Spain), Kiana Palacios (Real Sociedad, Spain), Cecilia Santiago (PSV Eindhoven, Netherlands), Estefanía Fuentes (Sassuolo, Italy), Silvia Flores (Chelsea, England), and Rubi Soto (Villarreal, Spain), among others.