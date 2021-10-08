Advertisement

HHM 2021

This is how the qualifying round of the World Cup Qualifiers ended 

Argentina's Lionel Messi palyed against Paraguay. Photo: Getty Images

Argentina's Lionel Messi palyed against Paraguay. Photo: Getty Images

This is how the qualifying round of the World Cup Qualifiers ended 

This Thursday a new date of the qualifiers for the World Cup in Qatar was played. 

by Juliana Bedoya
 10/08/2021 - 00:43
in
Argentina's Lionel Messi palyed against Paraguay. Photo: Getty Images
Argentina's Lionel Messi palyed against Paraguay. Photo: Getty Images

By Juliana Bedoya
October 08, 2021

Paraguay and Argentina tied goalless in Asuncion. The most outstanding players of the match ended up being the goalkeepers of both teams. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, was too short to attack the Paraguayans, that ended the game with more momentum than the Argentineans. 

In Montevideo, Uruguay hosted Colombia. The game in which the Colombians defended throughout the match, ended 0-0 despite goal chances for each of the two teams. 

Meanwhile, Venezuela lost to Brazil 3-1 in a game that venezuelans started winning with a goal by Eric Ramirez in the 11th minute and kept the result until the 71st minute when Marquinhos scored after a corner kick. 

Peru faced Chile in Lima and defeated them 2-0, which leave the Chileans in a rather complicated position in the South American standings. Chile must now get six points in the next two games to remain in the playoffs. 
Ecuador won 3-0 against Bolivia. A result that gives them peace of mind in third place in the qualifying table, only behind Argentina and Brazil.

Concacaf also had a qualifying date and the United States defeated Jamaica 2-0 at the Q2 stadium in Austin, Texas. Both goals were scored by Ricardo Pepi, who became the youngest U.S. player to score in consecutive qualifying matches. 

Honduras, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw against Costa Rica. Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas was the star of the match. 

Mexico and Canada tied 1-1, the match started with El Tri winning with a goal by Jorge Sánchez in the 21st minute and just before the end of the first half, in the 42nd minute, the Canadians tied with a goal by Jonathan Osorio. 

The last game of the day was between El Salvador and Panama. The Salvadorans got the three points with a 1-0 victory that keeps them alive in the qualifiers. 

Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
futbol
eliminatorias
qatar 2022

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Sports

Spanish basketball star Pau Gasol announces his retirement from the sport during a press conference at the Liceu Theatre in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 5. Photo: Getty Images/Victor Salgado. 
Pau Gasol, greatest professional basketball player to come out of Spain, announces retirement
soccer ball, image to illustrate note on World Cup qualifiers to Qatar 2022
There's three new dates for South America's Qatar’s World Cup qualifiers
Jose 'El Brujo' Martinez is in need of a new check list after crossing off most of his first one in the past year. Photo courtesy of: Philadelphia Union
Looking back at a dream year with Philadelphia Union star Jose ‘El Brujo’ Martinez
Photo Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports.
NBA G League to have first Latin American team
AL DIA News
AL DIA News