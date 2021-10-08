This is how the qualifying round of the World Cup Qualifiers ended 

Paraguay and Argentina tied goalless in Asuncion. The most outstanding players of the match ended up being the goalkeepers of both teams. Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, was too short to attack the Paraguayans, that ended the game with more momentum than the Argentineans.

In Montevideo, Uruguay hosted Colombia. The game in which the Colombians defended throughout the match, ended 0-0 despite goal chances for each of the two teams.

Meanwhile, Venezuela lost to Brazil 3-1 in a game that venezuelans started winning with a goal by Eric Ramirez in the 11th minute and kept the result until the 71st minute when Marquinhos scored after a corner kick.

Peru faced Chile in Lima and defeated them 2-0, which leave the Chileans in a rather complicated position in the South American standings. Chile must now get six points in the next two games to remain in the playoffs.

Ecuador won 3-0 against Bolivia. A result that gives them peace of mind in third place in the qualifying table, only behind Argentina and Brazil.

Concacaf also had a qualifying date and the United States defeated Jamaica 2-0 at the Q2 stadium in Austin, Texas. Both goals were scored by Ricardo Pepi, who became the youngest U.S. player to score in consecutive qualifying matches.

Honduras, meanwhile, played to a scoreless draw against Costa Rica. Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas was the star of the match.

Mexico and Canada tied 1-1, the match started with El Tri winning with a goal by Jorge Sánchez in the 21st minute and just before the end of the first half, in the 42nd minute, the Canadians tied with a goal by Jonathan Osorio.

The last game of the day was between El Salvador and Panama. The Salvadorans got the three points with a 1-0 victory that keeps them alive in the qualifiers.

