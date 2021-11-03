How much money do World Series winners get?

With a series that initially featured the Houston Astros as the favorites to win this Fall Classic over the Atlanta Braves, in the development of the games it was the latter who managed to impose their rhythm at bat to get the fourth crown of their history, one that they had not reached since 1995.

In addition to designating Cuban Jorge Soler as the Most Valuable Player of the series, who also equaled the mark for the most home runs in a postseason, with three, another important data is provided by the streak of teams that fail to win the Fall Classic at home, which spanned 8 years after the Boston Red Sox were the last to do so in the 2013 season.

And how much money do the Braves take?

Although the defined amount that the winners of the MLB World Series will receive has not yet been officially revealed, what is clear is that the prize they will pocket is the total of the "Player's Pool", which consists of the aggregate money of all ticket sales during the playoffs.

The Braves, who won a title after 26 years, take the majority of this fund (35%) to Atlanta, where they will distribute the total amount between the players and the coaching staff. This, as is customary in MLB, was decided before the start of the finals, and while the winners take most of the money, the other teams that made it to the postseason will also receive a significant cut.

How much is the Commemorative Champion Ring worth?

One of the seasons in which the most money was distributed among the teams was 2018, in which the Red Sox took home $ 31 million as winners of that World Series. Each player received an average of US $ 400,000 and took home a championship ring valued at US $ 20,000.

For their part, the players of the losing teams took the not inconsiderable sum of $ 259,000 each.

Almost 60 million will be distributed amongst Braves and Astros

Without an official confirmation, the sports portal Sportscriber, estimates that the Braves will take a bag of 35 million dollars, including US $ 441,000 from the "Player's Pool." For their part, the "losers" will be left with US $ 24 million in prizes.

To this figure must be added what is collected in the auctions for some of the objects that were part of this historic night: