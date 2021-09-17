How are Messi and Cristiano doing in their new teams?

Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are the two big names that are making the soccer world talk. From their transfers to new teams to the success they have cultivated on social media, these stars of the ball are surprising their followers more and more every day.

From the 'Vecchia Signora' to the 'Red Devils'.

With Cristiano's return to Manchester United many things have changed for the player. People said that he has had to move house due to the noise of animals in the area where he lives and also that his teammates have been motivated by his strict diet for training, as Lee Grant told the English radio TalkSPORTS.

In addition, the soccer idol has also taken the social media world by storm off the field. Recently, Forbes magazine made public the list of the 10 people who generate the most income from their publications on Instagram. To no one's surprise Cristiano Ronaldo appears at the top of the list with more than 344 million followers and charging 1.6 million dollars for promoting any brand that is willing to pay that amount.

Following CR7 are Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kylie Jenner, Ariana Grande and Leo Messi, who charges $1.1 million per post.

The Messi phenomenon

After leaving F.C. Barcelona and being signed by Paris Saint Germain for millions of dollars, Lionel Messi has given the team back much of the investment after only playing one and a half games since his official presentation more than a month ago.

Messi has become a worldwide phenomenon and a million-dollar treasure for the team.

The Spanish news agency EFE published a report in which it called the 34-year-old soccer player a "gold mine" for the Parisians because of his "explosion on social media, new sponsorships and record jersey sales".

According to sports finance specialists the investment PSG made to sign Messi is almost paid off.

"Without going too far out on a limb, Messi's signing is practically amortized, at least it will be by the end of this season," said Virgile Caillet, one of France's best-known sports marketing executives. While it does not have much room for growth in terms of ticket sales or television rights, the most resounding financial increases for the team are coming through social media, merchandising and unconventional sponsorships.

Among the non-conventional sponsorships, there is a cryptocurrency platform that will contribute close to US$35 million for a year, market sources told EFE.

In addition, weeks ago, the club announced that it would pay a small part of Messi's contract in 'PSG Fan Tokens', virtual coins that fans can purchase for special discounts, privileged access to different club activities and other privileges.

Recently, fashion house Dior also announced that it will dress the team's players as part of its sponsorship.