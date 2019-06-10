David Ortiz shot in the Dominican Republic

Baseball fans around the world held their collective breaths when they woke up this morning to notifications that Boston Red Sox legend, David Ortiz was shot Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic.

Big Papi, as he’s known near and far, was at Dial Bar and Lounge in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, when two attackers arrived on a motorcycle. One of the assailants shot Ortiz, striking him in the lower back, the bullet exiting through his stomach.

Surveillance video from the club shows the venue was full of patrons when the attack occurred. In reaction to the shooting, the crowd swarmed one of the assailants as he attempted to escape. The assailant, identified by police as Eddy Vladimir Féliz García, was beaten up badly and detained immediately after the shooting. His accomplice is still at large.

Police have yet to determine a motive for the attack, but have ruled out robbery.

Ortiz’s father, Leo, appeared on TV to say his son was in stable condition after undergoing emergency surgery. Doctors reportedly removed portions of Ortiz’s intestines, liver and gallbladder to stop the bleeding.

“He is resting now,” said Ortiz’s father.

After hearing the good news, many of his former teammates, along with baseball fans everywhere, let out a collective sigh of relief.

David Ortiz retired from the MLB in 2016 after 20 seasons. He is best known for the 14 he spent with the Boston Red Sox as their designated hitter. In all, Big Papi, hit 541 home runs in his career with a batting average of .286. He also won three World Series, most famously in 2004, which was the first for the Red Sox since 1918.

Ortiz will be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2021.