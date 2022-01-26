David Ortiz elected to MLB Hall of Fame

Dominican-American former baseball player David Ortiz was recently elected to the MLB Hall of Fame. At age 46, the former designated hitter will be inducted this summer on July 24.

This Tuesday Jan. 24, the former Red Sox player was elected into the Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA)’s vote. He was the only player elected by the association that night.

Ortiz was selected on 77.9% of submitted ballots, clearing the 75% qualification.

The BBWAA began a nearly consecutive streak of selecting no Hall entrant, until Ortiz achieved the first solo selection from the BBWAA ballot since Cincinnati Reds’ Barry Larkin in 2012.

During his career, Ortiz primarily played with the Boston Red Sox, but spent time playing for the Minnesota Twins, as well. Ortiz — who was given the nickname “Big Papi” – is a native of the Dominican Republic.

Come late July, Ortiz will officially be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside the six selections of the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era committees.

These six selections include Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva, Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and Buck O’Neil.

Speaking on his induction, Ortiz was quoted sharing appreciation for his place in life and the opportunities he’s been given in baseball:

“I was the type of player that I know I’ve got the talent, but all I was looking for was the opportunity to be an everyday player. Thank God at some point it came true, once I got to the Red Sox, and the rest is history. I feel so thankful and grateful for being able to accomplish what I was able to accomplish and, thank God, have the career I have.”

After his election, Ortiz thanked many, including fellow Hall of Famers Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Joe Torre, and the Yankees, referencing the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry in relation to his career.

Ortiz’s time on the field helped the Red Sox win three titles between 2004 and 2013. He is also said to have broken the team’s 86-year losing streak known as the “Curse of the Bambino” in 2004.

Ortiz will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 24 at 1:30 p.m. EST in Cooperstown, N.Y.