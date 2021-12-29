COVID-19 again points to athletes

The NFL and the NBA in the United States, as well as the professional soccer league in Spain, report the highest numbers of infections since the beginning of the pandemic in their players and sports personnel, largely due to the return of full capacity to stadiums and the reduction of biosecurity measures, but also due to the presence of the new omicron variant that spreads infections with greater speed.

Professional basketball

The best basketball in the world, where there have been controversies around COVID-19, such as the rejection of the figure of the Brooklyn Nets, Kyrie Irving, to be vaccinated, ended the previous week with a balance of 111 reported players on the NBA's list of health and safety protocols.

The number of athletes could be higher, as teams have not passed their updated injury lists and new probable cases emerge every day. One of the last big names added was Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors.

This situation has forced the teams to draw on youth players, or from other leagues, and to rearm their teams every week depending on the infections that may arise, often arriving at the games without adequate physical or tactical preparation. Not even the coaches have escaped this new wave of infections, which already have 5 members on the list.

For its part, taking into account the latest agreement reached between the health authorities and the league, the quarantine time will be reduced to only 6 days.

NFL

The National Football League began the week by sharing the worrying figure of 521 cases so far in December, an extremely high number if one takes into account that the total of infections last season was 300.

La NFL reportó anoche 521 jugadores positivos de la COVID-19 en diciembre un récord en la liga que en toda la temporada 2020 había tenido 300 casos,inició en septiembre con 32, en octubre 29, en noviembre 82 y en diciembre 521, lo que se traduce en 1 de cada 4 jugadores activos. pic.twitter.com/YLaJaouLLT — OSCAR RESTREPO (@PROFE_RESTREPO) December 28, 2021

Taking into account the reports since September, with 32 cases, going through October that showed a slight decrease, 29, the numbers began to skyrocket in November, when 82 reported players were counted on the list.

In the absence of two stages to go to the playoffs, the good news for the league is that most of those infected did not present symptoms or they were mild, so the managers still do not consider suspending or reducing the calendar.

The Spanish league

In Spain, given the increase in cases, the Ministry of Health has ordered a reduction of the public capacity in the stadiums to 75%, three months after having given the green light for the full occupation of the fields. The same happens in Germany, which had already announced this reduction.

Until this Wednesday, taking into account only the first division, 80 cases had been reported among players and other sports personnel, an alarming figure and that is a consequence of what has been called the sixth wave, one of the strongest in terms of contagions.

The pandemic is for now the protagonist, again, of the incidents of La Liga, in which it is difficult to predict which players may be available for the following matches, and in which the biosecurity measures and tests are once again in the order of the day.

At this time, all teams must perform daily antigen tests and a PCR when they return from Christmas break, thus seeking to avoid a level of contagion that threatens the continuity of the tournament.

As in the NBA, in La Liga the quarantine time was reduced from ten to seven days, which in some cases opens the window for players to arrive on game day and be part of the available squad.

It is important to note that in the first division a team can only suspend a game on account of COVID until day 30. If it must do it more times or on different dates than those established by the calendar, it will automatically lose the game by a score of 3 to 0 .