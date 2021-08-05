Barcelona and Leo Messi will not continue together

The F.C. Barcelona announced this Thursday the departure of Lionel Messi, the Argentina star and maximum legend of the Catalan club. Barça stated that this decision was taken because the team and the player could not reach an agreement.

"Despite having reached an agreement between FC Barcelona and Leo Messi and with the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, it cannot be formalized due to economic and structural obstacles," said the club in an official statement.

ÚLTIMA HORA | Leo Messi no seguirá ligado al FC Barcelona — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) August 5, 2021

After the rumors that circulated a few months ago about the possible departure of Messi from the Barça club, both parties had agreed on the renewal of the player's contract. However, although Leo officially became a free agent on July 1, Barcelona had always expressed their interest in keeping him at the club.

Messi's future

It is currently unknown which team the ‘ten’ will belong to next, however, the world is speculating that the only team capable of reaching Messi's expectations on and off the field would be the richest club in the world, Paris Saint German. .

Neymar, who played in Barcelona and now plays for PSG, has made a gesture that obviously has not gone unnoticed on social media. The Brazilian player ignited all the fans' expectations by liking an illustration that shows him and Messi hugging and wearing the shirt of the Parisian team.

Soccer fans also speculate that PSG is almost the only team that can afford Leo Messi's salary, with a project in line with the interests of the current american champion. .

Messi retired after more than two decades playing in the club where he became a professional footballer after 778 games, 672 goals and 35 titles (including 10 Leagues and four European Champions Leagues).

Barça's debts

The F.C. Barcelona is currently in an economic crisis, and it is estimated that it has a gross debt of more than 1.000 million euros, about 1.183 million dollars.

Joan Laporta, president of the club, has said they need to reduce the club's expenses, which is why he has made the tough decision to sell several of his players worth 28.5 million euros.

In addition to player sales, the club must continue to lower its wage bill to comply with the financial regulations of the Spanish league.