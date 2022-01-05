Australia denies Novak Djokovic admission after controversial exemption

After having received an exemption from the organization of the first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, Serbian Novak Djokovic arrived with his delegation without having assessed the repercussions of that decision in the current situation of the oceanic country.

Although the world's number one tennis player had been given the green light to be part of the tournament without having his vaccination scheme, making use of a license in which he claimed medical reasons for not inoculating with anticovid biologics, the Australian government emphatically denied him Nole entered the country, so he will no longer be able to defend his crown in the first grand open of the year.

It was first announced by State Government Minister Jaala Pulford: "The federal government has asked whether we will support Novak Djokovic's visa application to enter Australia. No, we will not provide Novak Djokovic with individual visa application assistance to participate in the 2022 Australian Open Grand Slam."

And more recently, the president of Australia, Scott Morrison, referred to this on his Twitter account: "Mr. Djokovic's visa has been canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been instrumental in Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we remain vigilant."

The novel is just beginning

Given these events, the tennis player's father, Srdjan Djokovic, as well as the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, denounced mistreatment and persecution against the player, especially after despite the permission they had granted, they finally denied him entry after hold him in custody for several hours.

Although Djokovic has not confirmed whether or not he has received the coronavirus vaccine, what the Serbian did publicly state was his disagreement with the inoculation. And although the previous day the controversy was served by the permission to play without being vaccinated, where many expressed a "special treatment" for Novak, today things could also have been handled in a more cordial way.

More anti-vaccine athletes

One of the most notorious cases since the massive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 began, along with that of Djokovic himself, has been that of the Brooklyn Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving, who after being separated from the team to play the NBA regular season, in recent days he was called to be part of the rotation on behalf of the injured who have accumulated in the different teams, precisely because of coronavirus infections.

Also in the NBA, the "King", LeBron James, had initially spoken out against vaccines, something that he later regulated and publicly admitted was the best option for him and his family. An example not followed by Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, who continues to actively criticize vaccines.

In the NFL, one of the Baltimore Ravens' most charismatic players, Lamar Jackson, also refused to be vaccinated, despite having contracted the virus twice.

In the major leagues, one of the most notorious cases was that of the New York Yankees first baseman, Anthony Rizzo, who claimed to be responsible for his decision not to get vaccinated.