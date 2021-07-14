613 athletes will represent the U.S. at the Tokyo Olympics

The Olympic Games to be held this year in Tokyo, Japan are about to begin. The most important celebration of sport will begin on July 23 after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States Olympic Committee (USOPC) released a list of the 613 athletes who will represent the country this year, the largest delegation to participate in the competition without being a host country.

"In these extraordinary times, these athletes have demonstrated perseverance, dedication and focus and have inspired us all. We are thrilled to support them as they live the dream of competing on the sport's biggest stage," said Sarah Hirschland, CEO of the USOPC.

Like many other major events, the 2020 Olympics had to wait a year to be held, which meant many athletes were left out, as many others will enter to represent their countries.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be unique for many reasons. They will be held without spectators in the stands, among other restrictions still in place due to the pandemic and the uptick of new COVID-19 cases. It will also be the first time sports such as surfing, climbing and karate will be played, and other sports, such as softball, return.

This year's U.S. delegation will not only set a record for number of participants, but also consists of 329 women — the largest number of women on the team, many of them very important figures in each of their sports, such as the women's soccer team with captain Megan Rapinoe, and gymnastics medalist Simone Biles.

Athletes from 46 states and the District of Columbia will compete for Team USA in 44 sports. In Rio 2016, the United States won the first place in medals with 121 in total: 46 gold, 37 silver and 38 bronze.

Team USA Data

Swimmer Katie Grimes, 15, is the youngest athlete on the team. Phillip Dutton, the oldest at 57, will compete in equitation.

Of the 338 events at the Olympics, the team will have at least one participant in 268.

Ten percent more athletes will participate in Tokyo compared to the Rio 2016 delegation.

Four Team USA athletes have previously participated in Olympic Games as part of delegations from other countries: Phillip Dutton for Australia; Amro El-Geziry for Egypt; Ildar Hafizov for Uzbekistan; and Sally Kipyego for Kenya.