National Wear Red Day® - February 4, 2022 – calls women to ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ Philadelphia
The American Heart Association believes losing even one woman to cardiovascular disease is too many
This February, Go Red for Women is helping women reclaim their rhythm by promoting easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life, giving them the best chance at life. On Friday, February 4, crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.
According to the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women. Experts say the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years, directly and indirectly, physically, and emotionally. This is why the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, alongside National Wear Red Day Matching Sponsor Big Lotsis asking women to make moves today to have healthier tomorrows.
Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by:
Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 4, 2022, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org.
Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.
Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register until [confirm date]. Donations can also be made online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed.
Join Research Goes Red , a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.
Joining the conversation by using #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen on social media.
Learn more at GoRedforWomen.org.