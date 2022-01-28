National Wear Red Day® - February 4, 2022 – calls women to ‘Reclaim Your Rhythm’ Philadelphia

This February, Go Red for Women is helping women reclaim their rhythm by promoting easy opportunities for women to build healthy habits that work best for their life, giving them the best chance at life. On Friday, February 4, crank up the tunes, get on your groove on and wear red to raise awareness about the prevalence of heart disease in women and donate to save women’s lives.

According to the American Heart Association’s 2022 Heart Disease & Stroke Statistical Update, cardiovascular disease remains the greatest health threat for women. Experts say the effects of COVID-19 are likely to influence cardiovascular health and mortality rates for many years, directly and indirectly, physically, and emotionally. This is why the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women® movement, nationally sponsored by CVS Health, alongside National Wear Red Day Matching Sponsor Big Lotsis asking women to make moves today to have healthier tomorrows.

Through the Go Red for Women movement, the American Heart Association encourages people to take action in February by:

Wearing red on National Wear Red Day, Friday, February 4, 2022, to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease. The iconic Red Dress pin and other apparel are available at ShopHeart.org.

Making a donation to support the lifesaving work of the American Heart Association at WearRedDay.org. Big Lots and the Big Lots Foundation will match online donations on National Wear Red Day, up to $333,333.

Visiting CVS Health and making a donation at the register until [confirm date]. Donations can also be made online at www.CVSHealth.com/GoRed.

Join Research Goes Red , a joint collaboration between the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women and Verily’s Project Baseline to engage more women directly to participate in research.

Joining the conversation by using #WearRedDay, #HeartMonth and #GoRedforWomen on social media.

About the American Heart Association

Facebook, The American Heart Association is a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We are dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, we fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with us on heart.org Twitter or by calling 1-800- AHA-USA1.

About Go Red for Women

The American Heart Association’s signature initiative, Go Red for Women®, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally. While the majority of cardiac events can be prevented, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, claiming the lives of 1 in 3 women. For 18 years, Go Red for Women has encouraged awareness. The movement harnesses the energy, passion and power of women to band together and collectively wipe out heart disease. It challenges them to know their risk for heart disease and take action to reduce their personal risk. It also gives them tools they need to lead a heart healthy life. The Go Red for Women movement is nationally sponsored by CVS Health, with additional support from national cause supporters. For more information, please visit GoRedforWomen.org or call 1-800-AHA-USA1 (242-8721).

