Debunking the Top 5 COVID-19 Vaccine Myths

With COVID-19 vaccinations officially underway throughout our region, there's a feeling that better days are ahead. And for those of us who have worked on the front line and experienced this pandemic first hand, we're beyond excited to cross the finish line.

At Virtua Health, our goal is to safely and effectively distribute vaccines to our community. Throughout this process, we've been inspired by the public’s genuine energy and enthusiasm to get vaccinated. But we also understand that with this vaccine's unprecedented development, there are some people feeling a sense of uncertainty and hesitancy.

So to ease concerns, answer questions and simply address some of the misconceptions floating around the internet - we wanted to offer some real-time facts to help you make the best decision for yourself and your family.

“The vaccine was rushed”

With the vaccine being produced, tested, approved, and delivered in under a year - some assume corners were cut. But the technology used for these vaccines has been in development for years. In terms of testing, Pfizer's and Moderna's studies each included more than 20,000 participants, which not only met strict safety standards but were on par with traditional vaccine studies.

“The vaccine alters my DNA”

Our DNA is continuously evolving and adapting without us ever noticing a substantial change. That being said, these vaccines will not alter your DNA in any conceivable way. Both vaccines are classified as messenger RNA vaccines or mRNA. At their core, these vaccines are designed to teach your body how to produce antibodies that will protect you if the real virus enters your system.

“I'll catch COVID from the vaccine”

There is a 0% chance you will get COVID from receiving the vaccine. With some vaccines, weakened virus particles are injected into your body to build up immunity. As mentioned in the previous myth, the COVID-19 vaccines do not contain a single live COVID particle. Instead, your body learns to build antibodies. To be honest, the science behind this is truly remarkable.

“I had COVID, so I don't need the vaccine”

We're learning more and more about this virus each day. And while you may experience a level of immunity after being infected with COVID, it's unknown how long that immunity will last. It's also worth mentioning that with new mutations popping up worldwide, early studies suggest the vaccination offers protection against these strains. Which is all the more reason to seriously consider vaccinations.

“The vaccine causes infertility”

This myth potentially derives from the fact that pregnant women were not involved in clinical trials. But throughout the studies and beyond, there's no evidence that the vaccines cause infertility. In fact, women who participated in the studies became pregnant after receiving the vaccine. If you’re trying to become pregnant or have questions about the vaccines, speak with your doctor.

Visit virtua.org/vaccine [CC1] for additional resources and information.

[CC1]For online version: www.virtua.org/vaccine?utm_source=msm%7Caldianews&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=covid19&utm_content=covidvaccine_article