A song to bridge the gap

It's not an absolute premiere. It's more like in 2018 Daniel Drexler smelled what was coming and brought out a version of "Salvando la distancia" to help us wait calmly.

And now, with everyone locked up, he recored it again to remind us how to get close to the person we miss.

"I sing to you because I have the illusion

that maybe just one song

lights up the miracle of being next to you

bridging the gap."

Drexler sings, accompanied by a simple guitar and a chorus of two women who, ironically, accompany him to sing how he misses.

On the guitar, this song has some of the rhythm of the ranchera, but a quieter, more nostalgic ranchera than a heartbroken one. And the lyrics confirm why there is no heartache: because the music and the word (via Skype and Whatsapp) comfort us, there is hope.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has broken out in people's private lives as well as in countries' politics and economies, artists have gradually begun to respond. On the one hand, they are looking for alternatives to recreate the dynamics with which they worked, and on the other, as a reaction of culture to the blows and deep changes through which societies are passing.

Having closed borders in many countries and the airlines still stopping makes for many trips and reunions to be suspended. And even without having land in between, one of the consequences that the virus has left is the feeling that the body of the other - just for being - is a threat.

Time will tell us how far the torrent of nostalgia and hope in music will go in response to the coronavirus.