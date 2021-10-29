Zayn Malik accepts Domestic Violence Charges

With his decision not to answer the charges and accept them, Zayn must pay a fine and be on probation for 90 days for each of the charges, which adds up to a total of 360 days. In addition, the singer must complete an anger management course and a domestic violence course, and will not be allowed to contact Yolanda Hadid or the security guard who was at the house and whom he also confronted. If all conditions are met during the first six months, the judge can terminate the semi-liberty regime if he deems it appropriate.

Malik has been charged with four counts of harassment and, according to TMZ magazine, has responded with a "nolo contendere", a legal order by which he accepts the consequences without pleading guilty.

Zayn Malik, former member of One Direction, has finally accepted the charges imposed by the courts after being accused of beating and insulting his mother-in-law, Yolanda, mother of supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The violent argument occurred on September 29th at the family's home outside Philadelphia, where Malik allegedly "grabbed (Yolanda) and pushed her against a dresser, causing her mental anguish and physical pain", documents obtained by TMZ say.

According to People magazine, the singer "didn't slap Yolanda", he placed her in "an aggressive grip". "Yolanda can't take it", a source close to the family told People.

Other celebrities accused of domestic violence

Malik's case is not the only one that has been experienced in Hollywood, one of the best known stories is that of Chris Brown and Rihanna in 2009, when the artists had a car accident due to a jealousy attack by Brown, who was cheating on Rihanna with his manager.

When Rihanna discovered text messages evidencing the infidelity, Chris hit her head with the car window and bit her on the arm.

The case went to court. Brown pleaded guilty and was sentenced to community service, along with domestic violence counseling and 5 years of probation, where he was forbidden to go near Rihanna.

Another case that also caused a stir in the public was the complaint made by Amber Heard to actor Johnny Depp for assaulting her with a cell phone.

The model presented as evidence a photograph in which she appears with marks on her face that, allegedly, were caused by the cell phone that the actor threw at her.

The image was enough for a judge to order the actor to stay away from his wife, who also filed for divorce.

Later another trial was held where evidence was presented that, unlike what was shown in the first instance, the aggressor was Heard and Depp the victim.

Domestic violence does not end

Acts of violence are not only seen in celebrity couples but it is more common than one would think in the country.

Domestic violence can be defined as a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over their partner. According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, women experience about 4.8 million intimate partner-related physical assaults and rapes each year.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are victims of intimate partner physical violence in the United States, and 1 in 3 women have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to Project Sanctuary.