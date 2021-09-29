Yuya, the most famous youtuber in Latin America, gave birth to her first child

On Wednesday morning, musician Siddhartha announced through Twitter that Yuya had already given birth to her son Mar.

"A new Mar was born", were the words with which the youtuber's fans knew of the birth of the firstborn. Although so far no further details are known about the influencer and her baby, the couple's followers began to fill the social networks with comments. Among messages of affection, congratulations and many memes, Yuya's followers let the couple know how happy they were about the news. "Congratulations! A life full of love and joy I wish for Mar", "Congratulations Sidd, enjoy this new stage", "Congratulations, may Mar's life be full of blessings always", "Congratulations to the new daddies", were some of the comments posted.

The news of Yuya's pregnancy was announced in June of this year with a very emotional video that the 28-year-old Mexican posted on her YouTube channel and quickly went viral. In the video titled "I'm pregnant, I'm going to be a mom! Letter to my Mar", the influencer told how she felt from the moment she discovered she was pregnant to the first signs that her body was changing and the name her baby would bear, although she did not specify what Mar was going to be. "I'm going to be mom to the immense Mar that is now forming inside of me. What a long and wonderful dream I'm living. (...) I feel happy and excited that it's now", Yuya wrote next to an Instagram photo where she posed with Siddhartha and showed her pregnancy to her more than 16 million followers.