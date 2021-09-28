Young Latinos who are making big changes

The Latino community is characterized by being strong, resilient, humble, hardworking and fair with the causes that move their hearts. The changes that occur among Latinos living in the United States are often not due to adults but to young people who seek to create a better future for themselves and the next generations. These are some of the young people under the age of 20 who are working for the causes they consider fair: Nalleli Cobo Since she was nine years old, this young Californian, of Colombian-Mexican origin, began her fight for the environment. It all started because Nalleli suffered from asthma, nosebleeds and severe headaches due to an oil field located in front of her home in South Los Angeles. Together with her mother, the little girl started a movement that led to the closure of the facility, which was also causing illness in her neighbors, who were mostly Latinos and blacks. "I am fortunate to have found my passion earlier than many people. My passion is to defend the environment and people's health", Cobo has said. Today Nalleli has been compared to Greta Thunberg, although her name has been recognized locally for more than a decade.

Ashton Mota Ashton is a black Dominican-American teenager who at 16 is already a seasoned activist from Lowell, Massachusetts, speaking out publicly about his transgender status and advocating for the rights of the LGBTI community. At age 12 Ashton came out to his parents. "My mentality as a 12-year-old was, 'Oh, if I come out on my birthday, there's no way my parents are going to be mad", Mota said in an interview with TransFamilies. After his confession, Ashton created a Gay Straight Alliance at his high school, became an ambassador for the Human Rights Campaign Youth Foundation and gave the keynote speech at GLSEN's fall conference at age 14. Today, Ashton travels the country giving speeches and advocating for trans youth. "Unfortunately, there are still young people across the country who have not found their family, let alone their voice," he told HRC last year. "I consider myself a change agent, and I have learned that change does not come easily or overnight. Instead, we must actively work to make the world a better and safer place for the most vulnerable."