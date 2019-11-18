'You took away my voice': Chanel Miller stands up again

“I didn't know that being a victim was synonymous with not being believed,” wrote Chanel Miller in “Know my name,” the book about her case that was published last September and where she signed for the first time with her real name.

An identity claim; a shout that, as the poet said, had no mouth until now.

Although hidden under the pseudonym "Emily Doe", Miller’s words impacted American society with the courageous testimony of how she was sexually assaulted in 2015 by Brock Turner, then a Stanford student.

"You don't know me, but you've been inside me, and this is the reason we are here," began her statement then Emily Doe.

Having helped other silent voices to publicly report abuse and after revealing her true identity, she said: “I sleep better because I don’t have to keep everything contained. Everything was so suppressed for so long it really inhibited my ability to get help.”

Miller has become one of the 100 future leaders according to TIME.

And much more than this...

The power of words

In 2015, Chanel Miller was sexually assaulted. Rather than feeling fear or getting embarrassed and silent, she testified against the student who forced her and gave a powerful testimony under the pseudonym of “Emily Doe”:

"You don't know me, but you've been inside me, and that’s why we are here," started her statement.

However, Turner only spent three months in jail.

Two commemorative plaques where she was assaulted remember Miller's words:

"You took away my courage, my privacy, my energy, my time, my security, my privacy, my confidence, my own voice - until now."

Last Thursday, at the 2019 Time 100 Next that Chanel shared with other sexual abuse victims who had the courage to face their sex offenders such as the Olympic medalist Aly Raisman, Miller felt pride that the students of Stanford University "'We Will Not Let Her Disappear Into the Abyss."

Chanel's future won't neither: she is working on a graphic novel series, books and projects more "wild and creative".