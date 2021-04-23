YoLeoconEFE: Authors share their favorite quotes from books

This year, the EFE agency has launched an initiative to celebrate Book Day. With the hashtag#YoLeoconEFE, it encourages the virtual participation of writers, public figures, cultural representatives and users of social networks to share excerpts from their favorite books. Around 70 Latin American writers and cultural representatives have joined this initiative, which will be launched by the president of EFE, Gabriela Cañas, with the reading of an excerpt from La buena suerte, the latest novel by Rosa Montero.

The virtual edition to celebrate this year's Book Day has representatives from multiple sectors of society. From the world of literature, the Cervantes Prize winner Eduardo Mendoza, who chose to read an excerpt from the novel The Last Pianos of Siberia, by Sophy Roberts; or María Dueñas and Jaime Abello Banfi, director of the Gabo Foundation, who took a paragraph from Don Quixote. Laura Restrepo, Pilar Quintana and Aniela Rodríguez Zapata are other Latin American women writers who joined EFE's initiative to celebrate on April 23.

Among the people who have participated in the celebration, many have chosen Latin American authors as representatives to commemorate this date. In the event you can listen to fragments of some works of the writer Mario Vargas Llosa as La guerra del fin del mundo, read by the governor of the Bank of Spain, Pablo Hernández de Cos, or Conversación en la catedral, chosen by the journalist Nemesio Rodriguez, president of the FAPE. Some chose the Colombian Gabriel García Márquez, such as researcher and oncology scientist Eva Ortega-Paíno, who chose to read Love in the Time of Cholera, while actor Juan Pablo Raba read a paragraph from news of a kidnapping.

Poetry is also honored in this celebration. We will find Chilean poet Raúl Zurita recites Pablo Neruda, actress Itziar Ituño, reading poetry by Kirmen Uribe. Also inclined to read poems are Sergio Peris-Mencheta, with José Hierro, and the singer-songwriter and poet Marwan, with Félix Grande.

A fun challenge, safe in times of pandemic and for everyone, from well-known personalities in the cultural world, but also so that users in social networks do not fail to celebrate this day.