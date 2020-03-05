Ximena Sariñana becomes the new ambassador of UN Women Mexico

If there's one Mexican artist whose career has always run parallel to the struggle for equality, it's Ximena Sariñana. So it's not surprising that last Tuesday, she was named the first goodwill ambassador for the UN Women's division in Mexico.

She took on the position, fully aware of the "tremendous responsibility" that comes with being the spokesperson for equality in a country where three women are murdered every day and suffers from deep-rooted machismo.

In addition, Sariñana is facing a key year for Mexican feminism. 2020 marks the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Platform for Action, a pioneering program for the empowerment of women.

As reported by Efe, Mexico City was chosen to host the UN Generation Equality Forum, a commemoration of the program's creation and attended by personalities from all over the world, according to UN Women Mexico representative Belén Sanz.

Sanz dedicated a few words to the artist, highlighting the connection between her work and the new feminist commitment, while also celebrating the role of the ambassadors in transmitting the institution's messages to an ever-widening audience.

The talent of the artists

The singer, who joins celebrities such as actresses Emma Watson and Nicole Kidman and Brazilian footballer Marta Vieira da Silva in her new role, hinted during the ceremony that she is in the process of composing "the most inclusive album I've ever made."

Sariñana didn't want to give the title away, but said she is working with women producers and directors and collaborating with 'She is the music', a platform that's working towards getting both women artists and as those "behind the scenes" more visibility.

Courageous and committed, Sariñana did not hesitate to say that she would join the mobilizations of the next 9M. She also admitted having "felt fear in the streets" because she is a woman and sent a message to all other women who have been abused:

"It is very complex and complicated to try to give advice from someone who is not going through that situation," she said. "But I think the most important thing, and part of the work of UN Women, is to give information so that they see that they are not alone, that there is something that can be done about it."