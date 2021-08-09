The XII edition of the Starlite Marbella Charity Gala

As every year, on Aug. 8, the social side of the Starlite group, the Starlite Foundation, celebrated the solidarity gala fulfilling its commitment to the Tears and Favors Foundation, of which Antonio Banderas and his brother, Javier Banderas, are co-presidents. The event was hosted by the Banderas and the president of the Starlite group, Sandra García-Sanjuán, who arrived at the gala in a red Ford Mustang Mach E driven by Banderas.

The gala was a magical night of solidarity in Marbella, full of celebrities who paraded down the red carpet.

With 12 galas and 10 festivals, the celebration was given in style in the auditorium of La Cantera de Nagüeles.

"Twelve years, Sandra. If we had thought about it that morning when you came to my house in Los Angeles to propose to me, we wouldn't have believed it. We knew we needed a grant for our founding goals, but everything we set out to do blew up when COVID-19 broke out, what could we do with the funds? We started working with the health workers, who had no protective equipment. I am not saying this to give myself a medal, but to let you know that the contributions you make serve a purpose. We are a grain of sand that can become contagious," said Banderas at the event.

Among the night's award winners were Javier Banderas, who also thanked Sandra García-Sanjuán and the Starlite Foundation.

"I'm not used to collecting awards, I'm more used to collecting Antonio's or sailing awards," he commented.

For her part, Georgina Rodríguez, model and influencer of Argentine roots, was recognized for her humanitarian involvement in the Nuevo Futuro Foundation, to which she donated masks, gave away toys and supported campaigns to raise awareness of the lack of opportunities for disadvantaged children.

Although absent, the model from Córdoba, Paloma Cuevas, was awarded for her involvement with the organization "Niños en alegría," which has schools built in Mexico and received some of the scholarship holders the Starlite Foundation has brought to Spain in her estate.

Cuevas thanked "both Antonio and Sandra for their commendable social work and all that they have helped so many people. It is wonderful to see how with so little you can make a child smile and they are the ones who should receive this award today."

Susanna Griso received an award for her work in terms of women's empowerment carried out by the Vicente Ferrer Foundation in rural India, while Rosa Clará was recognized for her work along the same lines, empowering vulnerable women around the world.

Bertín Osborne collected an award on behalf of the foundation that bears his name and took the moment to point out an uncomfortable truth.

"Our foundations exist because politicians don't do their job. Foundations should not exist if they would spend their money on what they have to spend it on and not on the bullshit we have to listen to and read day in and day out," he said.

The Starlite Gala had important objects and experiences available to attendees for the live auction to continue the traditional fundraising and thus continue their work.