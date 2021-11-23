Wynwood Walls, the urban open-air museum continues to grow in Miami

Miami's open-air museum, Wynwood Walls, has more than 7,400 square meters of murals and continues to add to its collection. Works by 13 artists from the U.S., Mexico, Cuba, Portugal and France are now being incorporated prior to Miami Art Week.

The artists joining the Wynwood Wals collection are Japan's AIKO, Portugal's Diogo "Addfuel" Machado and Bordalo II, Americans David Flores, Greg Mike, Scott Froschauer, Joe Iurato, KAI and Kayla Mahaffey, France's Mantra, Cuban-American Ernesto Maranje, Mexico's Farid Rueda and local artist Quake.

African-American artist Kayla Mahaffei, has finished her mural and left her signature on a wall near Maranje's wall. Kayla is one of the few female muralists and urban art exponents participating this year.

Wynwood Walls has become a benchmark in the city for urban and street art, and this year's Miami Art Week to be held in early December with Art Basel Miami Beach as the flagship is eagerly awaited.

Wynwood Walls curator and executive director of Goldman Global Arts, Jessica Goldman Srebnick, said that the 13 chosen artists will create 10 murals and three sculptures. Some of them have already started working.

For the curator, urban art works do not have to "have an explicit "message," nor do they have to be ephemeral, which is why the Museun keeps an audiovisual record of all the works that pass through its exhibition walls.