'World Press Photo' works to find different perspectives in the contest

This year, the World Press Photo has began in a more intimate format than in previous years. With the pandemic, the world's most important exhibition of photojournalism has been installed at the Center for Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB) with an in-person exhibition respecting a capacity limit and health restrictions.

During the opening on Wednesday, Nov. 10, the organizers explained the need to change course so the exhibition can give space to the "different voices" in the world of photojournalism.

This year's exhibition features five Spanish photographers: Pablo Tosco, first prize in the Contemporary Themes category for his work in Yemen; Aitor Garmendia, third prize in the Environment category; Jaime Culebras, third prize in Nature; Luis Tato, third prize in Nature; and Claudia Reig, an outstanding mention for the Interactive Educational Project.

The competition's chief commissioner, Sanne Schim van der Loeff, explained that the prize, which previously focused on subject matter, will be reoriented to "provide the possibility of offering different voices." Schim van der Loeff said that the changes are a response to the "constant attack on journalists, disinformation and a growing loss of confidence in the press," in which "it is increasingly difficult to distinguish fact from fiction."

The new approach of the World Press Photo will offer "a regional perspective" by dividing the world into six zones, with four categories that will be awarded: individual photo, long-form, stories and open projects.

This year's exhibition showcases images depicting the global climate crisis, the health crisis experienced in hospitals around the world due to COVID-19, the Beirut explosion, the riots in Peru, the controversial gun culture in the U.S., the assassination of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani, and the fight against transphobia in Russia.

The annual exhibition, organized by Photographic Social Vision in collaboration with the CCCB, will be on view from Thursday, Nov. 11 through Dec. 12.