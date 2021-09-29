Who was Americo Vespucio and how did he end up naming the entire continent by mistake?

Americo Vespucio's name has been shrouded in controversy since the time of the discovery. There are expert historians who accuse him of taking possession of a discovery that was not his, and it must also be proven whether or not he was the first to set foot on dry land on the American continent. This is what is known about the history of the continent.

Americo Vespucio was an Italian merchant, born in Florence in 1454, and employed by the ducal house of Medici, who sent him to supervise their shipyard in the port of Seville. It was in this same year, 1492, that Christopher Columbus undertook his first journey, supposedly to India. In fact, Vespucio was in charge of some of the preparations for Columbus' third journey.

Seven years after Columbus landed in the West Indies, Vespucio organized his own trip in search of the passage that would take him to India. Vespucio made two journeys between 1499 and 1501, and possibly a third in 1503.

During his first trip, Vespucci explored the northern coast of South America, sailing south, passing beyond the mouth of the Amazon. He gave Asian place names, such as "The Gulf of the Ganges," to the lands and waters he encountered. He also greatly improved the navigation techniques of the time. During this trip, he even predicted the circumference of the earth with a margin of error of 500 miles.

However, the Italian's real discovery was when on his second journey he realized that the land he sighted was not India but in fact a completely new continent. Columbus discovered the New World, but it was Vespucci who recognized that it was a new world.

Despite Vespucci's discovery, it was not Vespucci who named the new lands, but a German clergyman and amateur geographer named Martin Waldseemüller. Waldseemüller was a member of a literary academy that in 1507 published an introduction to cosmology. In this book he wrote of this new land that Vespucci had explored, "I see no reason why one should object to calling our continent 'America', for Americo was its true discoverer, a man of great skill".

It was in this way that the name of the whole continent was defined, even though later Waldseemüller had doubts about the name he had coined for this new world.

The German did not count on the influence of the printer, who had already reproduced his text among those interested in the great discovery. There was no longer any way to undo what had been written. When a second land mass was discovered to the north, the two points of the great continent were given the names North America and South America.