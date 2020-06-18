Who even eats Taco Bell?

On June 2, Taco Bell tweeted that the company does not tolerate racism, that they were listening, that they do not make donations to political campaigns, and that they would have a follow up statement. That was now 16 days ago.

We're muting our channels for the rest of the week to reflect, learn, and listen. — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 2, 2020

This morning on Twitter, the hashtag #RIPTacoBell was trending.

Taco Bell employee, Denzel Skinner, of Youngstown, Ohio, posted a now viral video from Monday, June 8, going back and forth with his co-worker about him wearing a “Black Lives Matter,” mask, where she asks him to take it off.

Taco Bell manager firing an employee for supporting BLM :/ #RIPTacoBell pic.twitter.com/pFd6Wn4u2f — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) June 18, 2020

The woman who is not pictured in the video can be heard saying that he could not enter his place of employment because his mask was “bringing politics into the building.”The full length video is 31 minutes and was posted to Skinner’s Facebook Live.

“You are not me. You are not us. You don’t fear everyday when you walk out into the world,” he says in another part of the video.

Skinner told WFMJ on Friday that masks did not become a requirement in the workplace until May 4, and did not mention what masks were deemed appropriate and which were not.

Taco Bell later told the local TV station, WFMJ, that they were disappointed to hear about the incident that happened and were “working with our franchisee that operates this location to understand what happened.

“We are committed to fighting racial injustice and are hosting open forums to give restaurant teams an opportunity to discuss racism in America,” the company continued.

An organization called The Greater Warren-Youngstown Urban League is helping look into what happened with Skinner. President and CEO Thomas Conley said the League would seek reconciliation after they have received all the facts.

On Friday, there were about 30 people showing support by rallying outside of this Taco Bell for Skinner to show injustices exist in every facet of life in America.

Instead of eating and supporting racist corporate America, support a local business. Eat real Mexican food, and leave the drive-thru’s behind. After all, we now have contactless delivery which is just as good as a quick drive up window.