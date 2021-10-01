Advertisement

HHM 2021

WHO apologizes after confirming sexual abuse scandal in Congo

WHO representatives apologize after revealing cases of sexual abuse perpetrated by 21 employees during the response to the Ebola crisis in Congo.

WHO representatives apologize after revealing cases of sexual abuse perpetrated by 21 employees during the response to the Ebola crisis in Congo.

WHO apologizes after confirming sexual abuse scandal in Congo

On Thursday, the World Health Organization confirmed that 21 employees allegedly sexually abused women and girls in Congo.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 10/01/2021 - 08:19
in
WHO representatives apologize after revealing cases of sexual abuse perpetrated by 21 employees during the response to the Ebola crisis in Congo.
WHO representatives apologize after revealing cases of sexual abuse perpetrated by 21 employees during the response to the Ebola crisis in Congo.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
October 01, 2021

A panel commissioned by the World Health Organization identified last Tuesday, September 28, more than 80 alleged cases of sexual abuse during the organization's response to an Ebola outbreak in Congo,these allegations implicate 21 WHO emplotyees as suspected of abusing at least 63 women and girls between 2018 and 2020

An internal commission of inquiry determined after a year-long investigation that some of the victims were lured with false promises of jobs in exchange for sex. It also received reports of nine possible rapes and extortion of women who were forced to have abortions after being abused. Other women reported being repeatedly harassed to keep their jobs or fired for refusing to have sex.

It is known that the abuses "took place in hotels and in rented houses", and that the victims "in most cases, the women were forced to have abortions after being abused. and that the victims "were mostly people in a very precarious economic and social situation", remarked Malick Coulibaly, former Minister of Justice of Mali and member of the investigating commission.

.

After the preliminary results of the investigation were released, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, general director of WHO apologized to the victims, and says he will take responsibility for the "systemic failure" revealed by the investigation. Adhanom has promised reforms in the organization to prevent situations like this from recurring. The report also states that WHO's error in recruiting staff is responsible for the infection of 3,400 people, of whom 2,300 died.

Finally, Tedros indicated that four of the suspects have already been removed from their posts and that he will take the necessary measures to ensure that none of the 21 alleged attackers return to work at WHO or other agencies linked to the United Nations.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
abuso sexual
Congo

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

Elvira Dyangani Ose, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art of Barcelona.
Elvira Dyangani Ose: "Macba must be decolonized"
In his lab, Dr. Russo explains how fast cancer cells can develop, 2018. Photo: Sam Laub / AL DÍA News
Five Latino scientists who made history
Americo Vespucio was the first man to identify the new continent as a new world. Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Who was Amerigo Vespucci and how did he name an entire continent by mistake?
Yuya and Siddhartha unveiled their pregnancy through these photos on instagram. Photo: @yuyacst
Yuya, the most famous YouTuber in Latin America, gives birth to her first child
AL DIA News
AL DIA News