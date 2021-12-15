Advertisement

Whatsapp wants to implement a third blue check for security issues

The online messaging platform seeks to generate new tools for the benefit of its users. 

by Erika Ardila
 12/15/2021 - 23:26
in
By Erika Ardila
December 15, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg often says that his company Meta is always willing to listen to consumers of its technological services. In this case some of the new features proposed by the social network is that, in order to offer a more stable service and protect the privacy of users, it could add a third blue checkmark when capturing an image in a conversation.
 
This new measure comes after a few weeks ago, many Whatsapp users complained on social networks that the application lacked security methods. 

 

The third blue checkmark would appear in the future when you take a screenshot in a group conversation. The following notice will pop up: "User (xxx) has taken a screenshot. For your safety do not provide any personal information, you could be a victim of fraud or extortion."
 
The future tool "is intended to provide greater privacy control so that users are aware that their messages could be shared with third parties", explained El Clarín magazine.
 
Currently, when there is only one checkmark it means that the message has left our device, when there are two checkmarks it means that it has reached the server and has been sent; when they turn blue it means that they have read the message. However, there are still people who discard the use of blue check marks in the chat thanks to WhatsApp settings.
