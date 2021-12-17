What is known about the murder of the "Reina del Sur"?

Tania Mendoza, the Mexican actress and singer known for her starring role in the movie "La Reina del Sur," was shot and killed last Tuesday while waiting outside a soccer academy in the state of Morelos to pick up her 11-year-old son.

According to the report and witnesses, Mendoza was outside the Felinos sport unit in the Loma de Cortés neighborhood in Cuernavaca, where she was waiting for her son to leave soccer practice. While she was with other parents, two armed men arrived on a motorcycle, and one of them fired several shots at her before they managed to escape.

La inseguridad del país ha cobrado una vida más, la actriz y cantante #TaniaMendoza. Además nuevos detalles del caso de #Chuponcito por presunto acoso. pic.twitter.com/8g4s46v5c7 — De Primera Mano (@deprimeramano) December 16, 2021

So far it is known that the shots were fired directly at the actress, to the thorax and face.

Moments after the crime, a security operation was deployed in the area to find those responsible, but so far no one has been arrested.

The "Queen of the South" had already filed complaints in 2010 after being kidnapped along with her husband and son, in addition to receiving death threats around that time. Although there is some speculation, the causes of the attack and the identity of the attackers are still unknown.