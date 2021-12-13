What is the Baby Bar Exam that Kim Kardashian recently approved?

"I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I made it !!!", revealed the Kardashian.

Today Kim Kardashian announced via her instagram that she finally passed the 'Baby Bar Exam' in California after attempting it for the fourth time. The singer's triumph brings her closer and closer to her goal of becoming a lawyer.

The 'Baby Bar Exam' is how the exam for first-year law students is formally known. The one-day test is administered remotely in June or October and is required for those studying law through an apprenticeship or at a non-accredited law school, according to the State Bar of California. It is a necessary step toward becoming a practicing attorney. In June, 275 people took the exam, and only 20.7% passed, according to the state bar.

On the 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim shared that she had to take this exam in order to continue her studies, as since she is not in a formal law school, it is mandatory to pass a one-day version of the exam to show that she is preparing properly. In addition to being mandatory, the exam is a good barometer to see how her bar preparation is going.

"For anyone who doesn't know my background in law school, know that this was not easy nor was it given to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got up each time and studied harder and tried again until I made it," she continued.

Kim Kardashian first announced to Vogue magazine that she was studying to be a lawyer in 2019, emphasizing that her prison reform advocacy work inspired her to learn more about the legal system.

The Kardashian family star said that her father, Robert Kardashian,who was also a great lawyer, inspired her to follow this dream. The Kardashian's father, who died in 2003, was a member of O.J. Simpson's legal team.

Despite Kim's triumph, the family's future professional still has to pass the California bar exam, one of the most difficult in the country.