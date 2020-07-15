The "weird" reward some Mexican nurses get for their fight against COVID

Since the beginning of the pandemic, medical professionals have fought like titans to cope with the virus and save their patients' lives in very difficult times, with scarce resources and at risk to their own lives.

For this they have received cheers and tributes of all kinds, although some, needless to say, are quite peculiar — but useful.

A group of nurses from Clinic 27 of the Mexican Social Security Institute in Tijuana have received in gratitude for their work an unusual "Sex kit" with vibrators, lubricants, body oils, etc. In short, everything needed to have a good time after a very hard and tragic season.

According to SDP News, it was one of the nurses, who had worked in an erotic shop during her university years, who had the idea and chose a very specific group of companions to make the gift out to, as she did not want to "hurt sensibilities".

In each "sex kit" you could read:

"Thank you to all the health staff, you are true heroes! You take care of our health, we take care of yours. Sexual health strengthens the immune system."

Mexico is already the fourth country in the world with the most cases of coronavirus. According to health authorities, it has already surpassed 310,000 cases of infection and they estimate there could be 40,000 more undiagnosed cases. This is also the case for the deceased, who officially total 36,327, but according to epidemiologist José Luis Alomía, interviewed by EP, could be among the 38,263 deaths caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, the health workers are still at the bottom of the barrel, and these small and pleasant gestures help to lighten their workload and bring a smile to their faces.