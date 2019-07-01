Advertisement

Wawa’s 'Welcome America' Fourth of July Events

Wawa’s 'Welcome America' Fourth of July Events

The city of Philadelphia celebrates the country's Independence Day all week long by hosting free museum days, block parties and much more. 

By Alliyah Maduro
July 01, 2019

The city of Philadelphia is one of the most historic cities in the United States. The Declaration of Independence was signed in the heart of the city, at Independence Hall, formerly known as the Pennsylvania State House, in 1776.

Here are some events throughout Philadelphia to visit to celebrate the country's independence throughout the week. 

 

Free Museum Days 

Museum of the American Revolution 

Monday, July 1, 2019 10 a.m - 5 p.m. 

Where: 101 S. 3rd Street | FREE

Check out the artifacts left behind from historical figures such as George Washington during the nation’s Revolutionary period. 

 

National Constitution Center

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:30 a.m.- 8p.m. 

Where: 525 Arch Street | FREE

Visit the new Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit while visiting the National Constitution Center. 

 

African American Museum

Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:00 a.m.- 5 p.m. 

Where: 701 Arch Street | FREE

See the diversity in Philadelphia by enjoying the workshops and stories from historic African Americans. 

 

Fireman’s Hall Museum 

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 4 p.m. 

Where: 147 N. 2nd Street | FREE

Enjoy your day by taking a trip to the Fireman’s Hall Museum to try on firefighter gear and much more. 

 

Penn Museum

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 5 p.m. 

Where: 3260 South Street | FREE

Spend your day looking at artifacts from different parts of the world, such as Egypt and Rome. This exhibit showcases thousands of years and human history. 

 

Eastern State Penitentiary 

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. 

Where: 2027 Fairmount Avenue | FREE

Get a closer look at the cell and much more at the Eastern State Penitentiary. Tickets are required to attend this free event. 


 

Fun and Leisure 

Free screening: "Invincible" at Franklin Field

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 7p.m. 

Where: 235 S. 33rd Street | FREE

Enjoy the 2006 drama about former Philadelphia Eagles Player Vince Papale and his life on the field. 

 

Concert and Fireworks at Penn’s Landing 

Monday, July 1st, 2019 | 8-10 p.m.

Where: 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd | FREE

Light up your night while attending this firework parade next to the Delaware River.

 

Take pictures at Photo Pop Philly

Monday, July 1 & Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Where: The Bourse | FREE

Have your camera ready to take social media worthy photos! This pop-up art exhibit shows the work of artists around the Greater Philadelphia Area 

 

Wawa Hoagie Day

Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 | 12 p.m.-2 p.m.

Where: 525 Arch Street | FREE

It’s the 27th Wawa Hoagie Day. Join the fun and enjoy free hoagies and special performances by the U.S. Army Band.  

 

Great American Party on the Plaza 

Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 | 5- 7:30 p.m.

Where: 300 S. Broad Street | FREE

Free performances and a free party at The Kimmel Center. Join the party this Tuesday.


 

