Wawa’s 'Welcome America' Fourth of July Events

The city of Philadelphia is one of the most historic cities in the United States. The Declaration of Independence was signed in the heart of the city, at Independence Hall, formerly known as the Pennsylvania State House, in 1776.
Here are some events throughout Philadelphia to visit to celebrate the country's independence throughout the week.
Free Museum Days
Museum of the American Revolution
Monday, July 1, 2019 10 a.m - 5 p.m.
Where: 101 S. 3rd Street | FREE
Check out the artifacts left behind from historical figures such as George Washington during the nation’s Revolutionary period.
National Constitution Center
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 9:30 a.m.- 8p.m.
Where: 525 Arch Street | FREE
Visit the new Civil War and Reconstruction exhibit while visiting the National Constitution Center.
African American Museum
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 11:00 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Where: 701 Arch Street | FREE
See the diversity in Philadelphia by enjoying the workshops and stories from historic African Americans.
Fireman’s Hall Museum
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Where: 147 N. 2nd Street | FREE
Enjoy your day by taking a trip to the Fireman’s Hall Museum to try on firefighter gear and much more.
Penn Museum
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 10:00 a.m.- 5 p.m.
Where: 3260 South Street | FREE
Spend your day looking at artifacts from different parts of the world, such as Egypt and Rome. This exhibit showcases thousands of years and human history.
Eastern State Penitentiary
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.
Where: 2027 Fairmount Avenue | FREE
Get a closer look at the cell and much more at the Eastern State Penitentiary. Tickets are required to attend this free event.
Fun and Leisure
Free screening: "Invincible" at Franklin Field
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 | 7p.m.
Where: 235 S. 33rd Street | FREE
Enjoy the 2006 drama about former Philadelphia Eagles Player Vince Papale and his life on the field.
Concert and Fireworks at Penn’s Landing
Monday, July 1st, 2019 | 8-10 p.m.
Where: 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd | FREE
Light up your night while attending this firework parade next to the Delaware River.
Take pictures at Photo Pop Philly
Monday, July 1 & Wednesday, July 3, 2019
Where: The Bourse | FREE
Have your camera ready to take social media worthy photos! This pop-up art exhibit shows the work of artists around the Greater Philadelphia Area
Wawa Hoagie Day
Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 | 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
Where: 525 Arch Street | FREE
It’s the 27th Wawa Hoagie Day. Join the fun and enjoy free hoagies and special performances by the U.S. Army Band.
Great American Party on the Plaza
Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 | 5- 7:30 p.m.
Where: 300 S. Broad Street | FREE
Free performances and a free party at The Kimmel Center. Join the party this Tuesday.
