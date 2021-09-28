Advertisement

HHM 2021

U.S. Latinos find common ground during Hispanic Heritage Month with memes

The famous ¡Mira! kid showing off his skeleton socks. Screenshot: Twitter.

It’s become a trend this month for many to share their experiences in Latino homes, in public, and for a laugh on more than one occasion.

by nigelt
 09/28/2021 - 15:42
in
By Brittany Valentine
September 28, 2021

Hispanic Heritage Month, the annual celebration and recognition of the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America, kicked off on Sept. 15, and Twitter is full of memes in its honor. 

Hispanic people are bonding over shared experiences, whether positive or negative, by posting videos, pictures and tweets that embody what it means to have Hispanic heritage in America. 

Some women have been making jokes about the often strict nature of their up bringing in Hispanic households, especially when compared to their brothers or male cousins. 

“Happy Hispanic Heritage month to all the girls who had to clean the whole house before asking for permission to go out,” one user wrote. The comments were filled with laughing emojis and additional experiences. 

One user commented that before going out, their mom would bombard them with a long series of questions about where they are going, who is joining, what they will be doing, if boys will be in attendance, if there will be alcohol involved, and more. The comment received over 200 likes. 

The jokes continued with one user writing “Happy Hispanic Heritage Month” accompanied by a TikTok video of a Hispanic mom dancing to the song “Safaera” by Bad Bunny. All of a sudden the mom is surprised and shocked to hear the one iconic and vulgar line of the song. 

This became a trend on the app last year, informally known as the “abuela challenge,” to record the reactions of their Spanish-speaking mothers and grandmothers when they hear the raunchy lyric. 

One user posted a drawing of two young girls in stick-figure style, the girl on the left has long straight hair and the other has pigtail braids. The girl on the left has a speech bubble that says in Spanish “what cute braids!” and the girl on the right says “they’re sausages.”

This tweet received 10.6k retweets and 38.8k likes. 

“This is true representation,” one user commented. 

One user also posted a well-known and well-loved hilarious video of this young boy who opens up a door and walks in wearing pajamas and skeleton socks for Halloween. As he walks in, he says “mira” (look!) and points to his socks. The caption was “Happy Hispanic Heritage Month to the Mira! Kid ONLY.” 

One user posted a picture of a Facebook status, in which a non-Hispanic person praised Mexicans for their excellent cuisine but made a fatal spelling mistake. They intended to write “quesadillas” but instead wrote “case of ideas.” 

“These chicken case of ideas be good as hell,” they wrote. 

One of the funniest Heritage Month postings was a TikTok video of someone dressed as Tejana pop star Selena Quintanilla ferociously attacking a piñata depiction of her convicted killer Yolanda Saldivar. 

“Y’all it’s Selena beating up Yolanda!” the video reads. People watching in the background are yelling at the girl to “mess her up.” 

Writing “Happy Hispanic Heritage Month” with a meme serves as a reminder that despite all the differences that exist among those of different backgrounds, U.S. Latinos can still find unity around the tradition of finding common ground through common experiences and humor.

