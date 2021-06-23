Uruguayan museums reopen galleries to the public

Uruguayan authorities announced the reopening of national museums as of Monday, June 21. Despite the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) establishing a staggered return to cultural spaces, the Municipality of Montevideo, whose departmental government belongs to the opposition Frente Amplio (left), still keeps the museums closed under its jurisdiction.

On March 23, President Luis Lacalle Pou announced a series of measures to reduce the number of cases of COVID-19 in the country, so the museums went back to working behind closed doors. Some museums took advantage of the absence of the public to update educational material or make some repairs.

In spite of the excitement of returning to the in-person, the directors and teams that manage the museums have committed themselves to follow a strict sanitary protocol and to maintain a reduced capacity to avoid any type of contagion in these spaces. The intention of these measures is to be able to enjoy culture while taking care of workers, visitors and spectators.

"The museum is above all a space, a place where one meets with works, with people who receive you, with information and the experience of a space for the human being is key," stressed the director of the Torres García Museum, Alejando Díaz.

Diaz agrees with Aguerre, director of the National Museum of Visual Arts and Azpiroz, director of the National Historical Museum, who say that during the pandemic social networks and digital platforms have been very useful to bring culture closer to citizens and are a key piece to maintain the exchange. However, all three are sure that nothing replaces a face-to-face visit to the museum.