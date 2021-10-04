Uruguay, the Switzerland of Latin America

Uruguay, a country located in South America, is considered by some investors as the 'Switzerland of Latin America' due to its size, diversified economy and extensive development of the industrial sector, trade and services.

According to the United Nations, it is the Latin American country with the highest literacy level and the Latin American country with the lowest Corruption Perception Index, according to a study by Transparency International.

In addition, Uruguay has one of the highest GDP per capita in the region with 55.67 billion dollars, according to the World Bank report in 2020, surpassing with this figure other countries such as Panama with 52.94 billion.

"It has enjoyed solid political and social stability for years, backed by a consolidated democracy and solid legal security, which makes it attractive to investors," Mirabaud investor John Plassard told EuropaPress.

Plassard also highlights that among the priorities of the Uruguayan government is the reduction of the budget deficit through an austerity program and rationalization of public spending, in order to maintain the benefits for the most vulnerable sectors.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) has stated that Uruguay is the third country in Latin America, after Chile and Argentina, with the highest Human Development Index (HDI) and the 54th in the world.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), it is one of the countries in the region with the most equitable income distribution, with a Gini Coefficient of 0.39.

Mont Montevideo, the capital, is known for being a clean and modern city with a population of more than seven hundred thousand inhabitants, being ranked as the best place to live in Latin America by International Living magazine and as one of the most democratic places, according to The Economist, being the only one in the region within the list.

The report of the NGO Transparency International (TI) on perception of corruption placed Uruguay in 21st place worldwide with 71 points, making it the best in Latin America, followed by Chile in 25th place. In relation to the countries of the American continent, it ranks second behind Canada (77 points) and ahead of the United States (67 points).