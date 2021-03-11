Two situations of misogyny after the feminist protest of #8M in Mexico

Two days after the major protests of #8M against macho violence in Mexico went around the world, droves of users on social media have denounced two cases of misogyny that represent the reason for the protests in the first place.

On the one hand, from the state, the news of the nomination of Félix Salgado Macedonio — criminally charged for sexual abuse — becomes a sample of how the system becomes an ally of patriarchy.

In spite of the protests of the feminist movement, the conflicts within Salgado's own party, MORENA, and the criminal charges for sexual abuse, the senator on a leave of absence, won the second poll to be the party's candidate for the Governor of Guerrero. The party in power has ratified his candidacy, affirming that he obtained 10 points above his opponents, becoming the best positioned in the poll that was carried out over the weekend.

What exactly allows a person who will face criminal charges for rape to run for elections, and also not be socially reproached for it?

From the side of citizens, the news that a professor has suggested torturing feminist protesters also shocked many on social media. Genaro Castro Flores, professor of the Faculty of Accounting and Administration of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) was exposed on social media making misogynistic and violent comments against feminist protesters demonstrating on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Castro suggested arresting and torturing the demonstrators.

Given the public exposure to the professor's aggressive comments in front of his students, his institution announced on Wednesday, March 10, that it had removed the professor from his position.

Both cases confirm the importance and the need for these protests for women's rights and finally, to protect women's lives and dissidence from a state that does not fully protect them and continue to take place in historically sexist societies.