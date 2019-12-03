Three Latino causes to support this Giving Tuesday

Some say that union means strength, and after having survived the most consumerist Friday of the year, it is time to clean up the karma by giving a hand to those who fight for social causes that require urgent action.

The humanitarian drama on the border and the serious problems faced by many of our countries of origin should be at the top of the political agenda. But since they aren't, we are there to give politicians a plan.

Here are three interesting Latino-led projects for Latinos you can support this Giving Tuesday:

The first Migrant Wiki

Thousands of people of Mexican or Central American origin travel thousands of miles with the goal of reaching the United States. Even if they succeed in completing the journey, they live with the threat of being deported and without knowing their rights.

With the idea of collaborative intelligence as a flag, the first Migrant Wiki could bring together those who need information and help with those who can provide it, either because they don't speak English or because they are alone and unprotected, creating a true beehive of action against violent immigration policies and a way to search for those who have disappeared and whose families are looking for them. The organization Migrant Connection has been providing this help for a few years now, but they need more infrastructure - a Giving Tuesday initiative that connects and accompanies!

Puerto Rico on the presidential agenda

Bernie Sanders seems committed to the problems of the Puerto Rican people, but no candidate has put forward a firm proposal to resolve the barriers to the island's economic development—even more significant after the devastating Hurricane María, from which it is slowly and painfully recovering, and under the threat of losing its only public university.

To this end, the Power 4 Puerto Rico coalition is working to get all candidates to submit a plan of action for both the colony and their displaced families. That's why they've launched the #ShowUsYourPRPolicy campaign and recruited more than 60 local and national organizations to back an open letter to all presidents. Will you help them get real commitments for Puerto Rico in these presidential elections?

A Future for Children in Tulum

You may have heard of the idyllic beauty of the beaches of Tulum, Mexico. Perhaps you have even visited them as a tourist. However, on the other side of the resorts and hammocks, there is a sad economic and social reality that affects, above all, children and teenagers.

Broken families, school dropouts, alcoholism, and drugs are the B side of this region, where institutions like La Ceiba Community Center serve youth. La Ceiba is a place that welcomes children and proposes school activities - or schooling, in the case of migrants - so that they are not on the street. Due to the enormous amount of work they accomplish, the community center needs to build a multipurpose center to expand the task. After Black Friday comes a chance to fund their efforts on Giving Tuesday.

If you haven't found the one that will convince you, remember that there are many other initiatives and reasons to get excited about Hispanic generosity HERE.