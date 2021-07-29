Thirty years of the Torres García Museum, the Uruguayan painter who revolutionized art

The Torres García Museum is a space dedicated to protecting part of the work and legacy of the Uruguayan painter and creator of Constructive Universalism. On Wednesday, July 28, it celebrated its 30 years of life in an event with that featured personalities from the world of culture in the country.

In its 30 years, the Museum has established itself as a pillar and fundamental actor in Uruguay's cultural sphere.

Joaquín Torres-García is recognized in Uruguay as the artist who "changed the history of art in the country," according to Alejandro Díaz, director of the art gallery. His legacy has influenced Uruguayan artists and Uruguayan society as a whole.

Jorge Torres García "was and continues to be very significant" not only for his material legacy, but also for founding the pictorial workshop that became a breeding ground for artists such as José Gurvich, Gonzalo Fonseca and Julio Alpuy.

"He is one of the great treasures of Uruguayan culture, not only because of what he painted, but also because of the experience of the Torres Workshop, which was a workshop that trained many people. Many of them continued to paint in Torres' way, others made their own parricides and ended up distancing themselves from his way of painting, but some of them owe a lot to the master."

After a year and a half of closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Torres Garcia Museum celebrated its anniversary facing major difficulties. It faces the present and the immediate future with "fragility," according to Jimena Perera, president of the Torres Garcia Foundation and great-granddaughter of the artist.

However, the situation means "an opportunity for dialogue" with the country's institutions in search of support for culture.

Pablo da Silveira, Uruguay's Minister of Education and Culture, affirmed that his portfolio will continue to support the art gallery, recognizing the role of the artist and the Torres-García Museum as "an emblem of Uruguayan culture."