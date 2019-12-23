Thalia Sodi, the Queen of Telenovelas and Now Perfumes...

This past July, in collaboration with The Fragrance Group, Thalia Sodi a famous Mexican singer, songwriter, producer, actress, and entrepreneur released her first fragrance collection inspired by the aromas and scents of her childhood. She called it a dream come true.

Since she was a little girl, one of Thalia’s passions has been fragrance. Some of her fondest memories are of playing in her mother’s dresser and trying on all of her perfumes.

This inspired her to create a fragrance collection to offer women everywhere featuring beautiful, high-quality scents that are also affordable.

“I grew up surrounded by my mother and sisters, all older than me. Each of them influenced me with their unique style and ideas and taught me how to appreciate everything that makes me feel whole as a person and as a woman. There is no doubt that the fragrances represent a bit of every one of the strong women I grew up with.” said Thalia.

Thalia’s fragrance collection includes five different scents, all bottled in a 100ml bottle, and named after her favorite gems: Absolute Amethyst, Azure Crystal, Blooming Opal, Diamond Petals, and Liquid Sun. The bottle design appears as a sunset, which is emphasized in the inspiration for the aromas.

Thalia spoke with AL DÍA about the new collection:

1. What was your inspiration behind each scent?

The scents are all very special to me. The inspiration for each came from the aromas that bring happy memories back to life.

Absolute Amethyst: It was inspired by the affection for my country. Dahlia is Mexico's national flower, and it really has the same colorful energy and sensuality as Mexican people.

Azure Crystal: It is all about summer vibes, freedom and happiness. It makes me want to jump in the ocean, float on the water and feel the magic.

Diamond Petals: Brings me back to my childhood when I used to wear flowers in my hair, and it made me feel like a true princess.

Liquid Sun: Reminds me of the beautiful sunsets on the beaches of Mexico, when the sun disappears in the ocean and everything turns to gold. It is a powerful yet soft color that really inspires me.

Blooming Opal: It was inspired by the power of minerals to cleanse the soul and the body. I believe it is important to always feel balanced and therefore, feel beautiful.

2. Thalia, since you mentioned that you cannot pick a favorite, how would you wear each scent?

Absolute Amethyst: This fragrance is the star of the night, the red-carpet diva! When you wear it, you feel like a superstar, the center of attention, as if all flashes were on you! I love wearing it when I attend a red-carpet event with my husband or when we have a fun date night out planned.

Azure Crystal: It is the Italian island of Capri, 100% !!!! It evokes smiles and Italian vacations under the sol, surrounded by a beautiful sea. I took this bottle with me during my summer vacation to Capri and wore it every day. So many people loved it and asked me about its scent. I use this fragrance while I am on vacation and when I want to feel like myself.

Diamond Petals: Reminds me of Bali, and its serene spas that I love so much! Bali is a magical and mysterious place where I have experienced so many fun adventures! It is the scent that I wear when I want to feel fabulous and free-spirited!

Liquid Sun: It is a familiar scent that reminds me of Mexico, my childhood and freedom. I use it when I want to feel comfy and at ease in my daily life.

Blooming Opal: This one is like a summer night in Miami! It reminds me of music and fun. I wear it when I go out with friends and I want to feel clean and fresh.

4. Being a big role model to the Latino community, coming to this country and accomplishing such milestones, what is the message you would like to give with your new collection to other Latina women here?

I would like other Latina women to know we are a force to be reckoned with. This is our moment; this is our time to shine! We are strong, empowered women in all aspects of our lives. With this fragrance collection, I would like to reiterate to all women out there that we can all find strength, integrity, courage, and pride within ourselves.

5. Are you planning on coming out with more fragrances in the future?

Yes, I would like to continue creating fragrances, and I’m already thinking and taking notes regarding the smells that would be ideal for fragrances for men. Stay tuned!

Everything is possible! I have many ideas that I would like to convert into reality.