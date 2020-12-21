Superpowers on the 21st? The Black Twitter convergence

Dec. 21, 2020 marks the start of the great conjunction, which we will not see again until Nov. 4, 2040. During the event, Jupiter and Saturn will appear for about an hour after sunset and overlap — for the first time in about 800 years.

According to the Mount Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles, roughly every 20 years the two planets pass one another, but the visual effect of creating a “superplanet” is even more rare.

The last time a person could clearly see such a convergence was on March 4, 1226.

News of the celestial event has many on social media diving deep into their conspiracy theory bags.

For the last week or so, Black Twitter has been speaking about the superpowers they may develop on 12/21. Why? According to one Twitter astronomer, those who are Black will have a shift in their DNA on Dec. 21 day, where it will be the strongest.

It all started with the following post:

As black people, genetically we are stronger and smarter than everyone else, we are more creative, on December 21 our Real DNA will be unlocked and majority will be able to do things that we thought were fiction. Learn who u are as a people they wanna make us average — ßß (@lottidot) December 5, 2020

Since then, Twitter users have manifested their powers to the best of their abilities:

Me when the clock strikes 12 tonight #December21st pic.twitter.com/vJnFlqt7pP — Gordon Gartrelle (@erbodyh8s_chris) December 20, 2020

No Twitter event can go without a good Future meme:

Even though we’re all getting superpowers, I still feel powerless without you. Be safe pic.twitter.com/EMRS3hSHsJ — CT Esthetician(@kieaundriaa_xo) December 21, 2020

Then there was a wholesome Charles Booker revealing his powers:

I already have my superpowers.



Their names are Kaylin and Prestyn. pic.twitter.com/R1SfLqMZmw — Charles Booker (@Booker4KY) December 21, 2020

Then of course, there was a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West mention:

Kim watching Kanye & her kids fly around the house pic.twitter.com/azEdxiB3oo — onety one (@qurissy) December 21, 2020

Twitter also didn’t spare anyone who might culturally-appropriate on the day.

BREAKING: Actress Gina Rodriguez has fallen off the top of the Hollywood sign after attempting to fly. Many at the scene heard a voice crying "but I'm Afro-Latina!!" pic.twitter.com/cwRqqzPHot — KE (@keincolor) December 21, 2020

Finally, it was also self aware of the many journalists that were likely to write about the trending event and all its memes.

Buzzfeed following Black Twitter around today (and every day) for content pic.twitter.com/d9fVfeSanx — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) December 21, 2020

Whether or not you received your powers, Twitter was definitely more entertaining than usual on Dec. 21. Here’s to the Solstice, the winding down of 2020, and a small light at the end of the tunnel.