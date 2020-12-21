Advertisement

Superpowers on the 21st? The Black Twitter convergence

The great conjunction on the Winter Solstice is giving people super powers according to Black Twitter.

by maritzaz
 12/21/2020 - 18:04
By Maritza Zuluaga
December 21, 2020

Dec. 21, 2020 marks the start of the great conjunction, which we will not see again until Nov. 4, 2040. During the event, Jupiter and Saturn will appear for about an hour after sunset and overlap — for the first time in about 800 years.

According to the Mount Wilson Observatory in Los Angeles, roughly every 20 years the two planets pass one another, but the visual effect of creating a “superplanet” is even more rare. 

The last time a person could clearly see such a convergence was on March 4, 1226. 

News of the celestial event has many on social media diving deep into their conspiracy theory bags. 

For the last week or so, Black Twitter has been speaking about the superpowers they may develop on 12/21. Why? According to one Twitter astronomer, those who are Black will have a shift in their DNA on Dec. 21 day, where it will be the strongest. 

It all started with the following post:

Since then, Twitter users have manifested their powers to the best of their abilities:

No Twitter event can go without a good Future meme:

Then there was a wholesome Charles Booker revealing his powers:

Then of course, there was a Kim Kardashian and Kanye West mention: 

Twitter also didn’t spare anyone who might culturally-appropriate on the day.

Finally, it was also self aware of the many journalists that were likely to write about the trending event and all its memes.

Whether or not you received your powers, Twitter was definitely more entertaining than usual on Dec. 21. Here’s to the Solstice, the winding down of 2020, and a small light at the end of the tunnel.

