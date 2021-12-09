Advertisement

A star lights the top of the Sagrada Familia

A tower and a star were inaugurated on top of the Sagrada Familia. Archive image.

A tower and a star were inaugurated on top of the Sagrada Familia. Photo: Twitter

A star lights the top of the Sagrada Familia

The star of the Sagrada Familia has been placed on the highest tower of the church to illuminate the sky of Barcelona.

by Natalia Puertas Cavero
 12/09/2021 - 06:34
in
A tower and a star were inaugurated on top of the Sagrada Familia. Archive image.
A tower and a star were inaugurated on top of the Sagrada Familia. Archive image.

By Natalia Puertas Cavero
December 09, 2021

A star with 12 points; 7.5 meters in diameter at each point; and weighing 5.5 tons; has been installed in the Virgin Mary's tower of the Sagrada Famila and has illuminated the Barcelona sky since Wednesday, Dec. 8. 

Built of textured glass and stainless steel structure on its edges, the crystals are illuminated by the sun during the day and from inside during the night. 

The star was placed on top of the Sagrada Familia on Nov. 29, and both the tower of the Virgin Mary and were illuminated in a popular culture ceremony held in the morning on the day of the Immaculate Conception. 

Organized by different organizations, the inaugural mass took place in the afternoon and was presided over by the Archbishop of Barcelona, Cardinal Juan José Omella. Between dances, concerts and typical performances of the Catalan culture, such as sardanes, 'castells,' 'gegants,' and 'capgrossos,' the neighborhood and participants welcomed the luminous star at the top of the Sagrada Familia. 

The service presided over by Omella began at 6 p.m., and was viewed by Pope Francis, who attended virtually. Shortly before 8 p.m., Omella went outside, and despite the cold wind of the night, hundreds of people waited for the moment when the star was illuminated. 

The event was also attended by the president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, who took the opportunity to vindicate the history shared by the Sagrada Familia and Catalan popular culture.

"What the Sagrada Familia represents for the people of Catalonia and for the city of Barcelona cannot be understood without the participation of its citizens," he said.

To get AL DÍA Print Edition at the comfort of your home, please click here
TAGS
sagrada familia
barcelona

Please tell us what you think about this story

More in Social

The See Her project seeks to improve the representation of women. Photo: Depositphotos
Guide to Improve Representation of Latinas in the Media is Released
Model, actress and UN ambassador Gisele Bündchen. File image.
Gisele Bündchen saves a sea turtle caught in a fishing net
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. File image.
Rumors surface of a wedding between JLo and Ben Affleck
Dominique Jackson in the advertising of the Circuit Festival 2022. Frame of the spot.
Dominique Jackson confirms Circuit 2022 in Barcelona
AL DIA News
AL DIA News