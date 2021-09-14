SpaceX and its first civilian mission to space: Who is part of the crew?

The new age of space travel, led by some of the richest men in the world, continues to break the boundaries of imagination. On this occasion, four civilians will be launched into the adventure beyond the limits of the Earth, becoming the first mission to space composed exclusively of people who are not astronauts.

The mission, which is scheduled to take place between 8:00 p.m. EDT on Sept. 15 and 1:00 a.m. on Sept. 16, will last three days and land in the Atlantic Ocean with the help of parachutes. On its orbital journey, the spacecraft will reach a height of 575 kilometers beyond Earth, breaking the distance reached in the suborbital flights made by Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

The “Inspiration4” crew (as the mission has been called), which will take off from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, aboard a SpaceX Dragon Resilience capsule, put into orbit by a Falcon 9 rocket, received commercial astronaut training to operate the spacecraft, orbital mechanics, microgravity operation, zero gravity, among other tests.

Who is part of Inspiration4?

A billionaire businessman, a medical assistant, a science professor, and an engineer are part of the first space flight without astronauts.

The executive director of Shift4 Payments, Jared Isaacman, a 38-year-old Israeli businessman, is the one who financed the entire flight and who was in charge of bringing together the team that will make history on Wednesday, Sept. 15 or Thursday, Sept. 16.

Hayley Arceneaux, a cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will be the youngest person to visit orbital space at the age of 29.

The Inspiration4 crew is rounded out by Sian Proctor, a university professor, and Chris Sembroski, an aerospace engineer and Air Force veteran.

SpaceX support and oversight

Each step will be closely monitored by the SpaceX mission control team, whose Dragon spacecraft has been designed to safely carry commercial astronauts to Earth's orbit, the International Space Station, ISS, and even beyond.

Each of the Inspiration4 crew members has been trained to attend to emergencies, spacecraft and spacesuit entry and exit exercises, and participating in partial and full mission simulations.

Unlike other flights of the spacecraft, this time, it will not have the docking ring near the nose, as it will not travel to the ISS. It is predicted that upon its return, the Dragon will make a splash off the coast of Florida.